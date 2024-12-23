Thai police collaborate with UK to improve detainee conditions

Photo via APHR

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) has joined forces with the United Kingdom to enhance custody procedures and improve the living conditions for detainees at police stations across Thailand. This collaborative project aims to adopt a UK-based model to uplift safety standards and quality of life for those held in custody.

Police General Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, the inspector-general of the RTP, recently met online with David Thomas, the British Charge d’Affaires, David Lawes, an adviser to the UK’s interior minister, and Northumbria Police representatives to assess the progress of this initiative.

These discussions included the designation of Pathumwan police station and Mueang Chanthaburi station as pilot locations for the project.

Thai police and their UK counterparts have been engaged in exchanging knowledge and conducting joint studies since July, according to Pol. Gen. Thatchai. The project focuses on four main measures: improving detention facilities, conducting risk assessments, recording detainee information for transparency, and enhancing safety through CCTV monitoring.

Upgrades to detention facilities include enhancing security measures and creating specific zones for searching, interrogation, and first aid treatment, all aligned with human rights principles. A comprehensive risk assessment will evaluate the physical and mental well-being of suspects to mitigate violence or injury risks during custody.

Furthermore, detailed records of detainees’ health conditions and activities during detention will be maintained to ensure safety and accountability, as Pol. Gen. Thatchai explained. CCTV monitoring of detainees is also part of the strategy to bolster safety.

The project is piloting the use of body cameras for officers and implementing a digital data management system to improve efficiency and security. These reforms aim to build public confidence by preventing torture, unlawful actions, and potential injuries or fatalities during detention.

Pol. Gen. Thatchai revealed that plans for an electronic system for documenting detainee management is currently in the works for the near future, reported Bangkok Post.