Motorcycle taxi driver dies in Pathum Thani collision

A motorcycle taxi driver tragically died after being thrown 50 metres when losing control and colliding with a 57 year old pedestrian, who was severely injured. The accident occurred at 9.30pm yesterday, April 9, near the U-turn under the Kaew Bridge, Phahonyothin 121, in Pathum Thani province.

Police Lieutenant Phairat Wannee from Pratunam Chulalongkorn Police Station received the report of the accident. Upon arrival at the scene, they were accompanied by medical staff from Prachatipat Hospital and Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers.

They found an unconscious man, identified as 57 year old Somporn, who had suffered a severe leg injury and was transported to Rajavithi Hospital.

Nearby, the lifeless body of a motorcycle taxi driver, approximately 40 years old, was discovered. The driver could not be identified due to a lack of documentation but was wearing a motorcycle taxi uniform from a condominium in Soi Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok 28.

Witnesses, including volunteer officer Koson, stated that the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road when the motorcycle taxi, travelling towards Rangsit, collided with him. The impact propelled the motorcycle driver 50 metres away and left the pedestrian injured on the central reservation.

Volunteers performed CPR on the motorcycle driver, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle driver was not carrying any passengers at the time of the accident, while the injured pedestrian was taken to Rajavithi Hospital for further medical treatment.

Initially, Lt. Phaithun inspected the accident site and documented the scene for evidence. The deceased’s body was entrusted to Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers for transfer to the Forensic Science Institute at Thammasat University Rangsit Centre.

Further examination will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death and locate the deceased’s relatives for religious rites, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, two 14 year old boys tragically died in a motorcycle crash in Ranong when their bike lost control and collided with a concrete pole marked with a speed reduction sign, leading to their instant fatalities.

