Thailand prioritises peace in Cambodia border dispute

Calls grow to resolve conflict without escalating military presence

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
214 2 minutes read
Thailand prioritises peace in Cambodia border dispute
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

War should remain a last resort in Thailand’s ongoing border dispute with Cambodia, according to Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai. Speaking yesterday, June 3, he emphasised the country’s commitment to resolving the issue peacefully, highlighting the need to avoid violence while protecting national sovereignty.

Phumtham, who also holds the position of defence minister, made these comments as Cambodia continues its efforts to bring the border issue before the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Meanwhile, Thailand is keen to advance negotiations through the Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Committee (JBC).

“The use of force or war will only be considered as a last resort and only after all other avenues to resolve the crisis have failed.”

Phumtham added that negotiations under the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and through the JBC mechanism are in their early stages.

Related Articles

The Royal Thai Army, Ministry of Defence, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs are working closely to find a peaceful solution, though they remain ready to defend Thailand’s sovereignty if required. Phumtham assured that the military is well-prepared with no deficiencies.

Currently, there are no official orders to close any border crossings, and Phumtham dismissed rumours of a rift between the government and the army over potential border closures due to heightened tensions. Although no troops have been deployed at checkpoints, he noted that preparations are in place.

Border dispute

Phumtham explained that any border closure would require consensus among the army, the Ministry of Defence, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Even though these parties may have differing views, escalation cannot proceed arbitrarily.”

If all parties agree that a border closure is necessary, it will be implemented, he added.

Decisions will be made based on national sovereignty and public interest, rather than benefiting any people or group, said Phumtham.

“No one truly desires tensions that escalate to the final stage, war.”

He stressed the importance of considering potential loss of life and suffering and avoiding conflict wherever possible.

Emerald Triangle

Regarding Cambodia’s intention to take the Emerald Triangle dispute to the ICJ, Phumtham stated that negotiations must be based on facts rather than emotions, despite any statements made by either side.

The Emerald Triangle refers to the border area connecting Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani province, Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province, and Laos’ Champassak province.

In related news, Interior Ministry spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul announced that provinces along the Cambodian border have been instructed to prepare for possible violence.

In Ubon Ratchathani, Governor Adisak Noisuwan met with chiefs from the province’s six border districts on June 2 to discuss evacuation plans in the event of violence. Similar preparations are underway in districts further from the border.

The latest clash between Thai and Cambodian soldiers occurred on May 28 at Chong Bok, a disputed area in Ubon Ratchathani’s Nam Yuen district.

The first incident took place on February 13, when a Cambodian army general led a group of 25 spouses and family members of Cambodian troops to Prasat Ta Muen Thom, an ancient temple on the Thai-Cambodian border in Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district.

The Cambodians sang their national anthem, suggesting the temple ruins belonged to Cambodia, which was opposed by Thai soldiers stationed there. This led to a General Border Committee meeting on May 1, where Phumtham later ordered Thai troops to withdraw to avoid confrontation, reported Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
Singaporean businessman caught at airport over 5 million baht VAT fraud Bangkok News

Singaporean businessman caught at airport over 5 million baht VAT fraud

4 minutes ago
Class act! Posh parents splash out as international schools boom Business News

Class act! Posh parents splash out as international schools boom

21 minutes ago
British tourist dies in tragic fall in Phuket after night out Phuket News

British tourist dies in tragic fall in Phuket after night out

32 minutes ago
Here comes the sun: Solar panel plan puts minister in firing line Business News

Here comes the sun: Solar panel plan puts minister in firing line

44 minutes ago
Saraburi woman charged for illegal lending at 300% interest Thailand News

Saraburi woman charged for illegal lending at 300% interest

55 minutes ago
Top 3 Must-Have Apps for Exploring Thailand Like a Local Thailand News

Top 3 Must-Have Apps for Exploring Thailand Like a Local

55 minutes ago
US visa clamp sparks panic but Thai students gets pass Thailand News

US visa clamp sparks panic but Thai students gets pass

1 hour ago
Kamphaeng Phet rocket fest sparks awe with serpent-like smoke Thailand News

Kamphaeng Phet rocket fest sparks awe with serpent-like smoke

1 hour ago
Blade and shame! Burmese teen busted after flaunting weapons Phuket News

Blade and shame! Burmese teen busted after flaunting weapons

1 hour ago
Thai provinces report surge in Covid-19 cases amid rainy season Covid-19 News

Thai provinces report surge in Covid-19 cases amid rainy season

2 hours ago
Russian scammer nabbed at Phuket Airport in digital crime bust Phuket News

Russian scammer nabbed at Phuket Airport in digital crime bust

2 hours ago
Thailand prioritises peace in Cambodia border dispute Thailand News

Thailand prioritises peace in Cambodia border dispute

2 hours ago
Wee-bit out of order: Tourist blasted for peeing on Phuket street Phuket News

Wee-bit out of order: Tourist blasted for peeing on Phuket street

2 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested after Bang Sue youth shooting incident Bangkok News

Bangkok man arrested after Bang Sue youth shooting incident

2 hours ago
Snubbed middle-income retirees look beyond Thailand to SE Asia Visa Information

Snubbed middle-income retirees look beyond Thailand to SE Asia

3 hours ago
Driver falls asleep, causing fatal Rayong-Surat Thani bus crash Road deaths

Driver falls asleep, causing fatal Rayong-Surat Thani bus crash

3 hours ago
Manhunt in Surat Thani for suspect in shooting incident Crime News

Manhunt in Surat Thani for suspect in shooting incident

3 hours ago
Thai university student smeared in fake HIV scandal fights back Thailand News

Thai university student smeared in fake HIV scandal fights back

4 hours ago
Samut Songkhram man accused of assaulting stepdaughter for years Crime News

Samut Songkhram man accused of assaulting stepdaughter for years

5 hours ago
Thailand taxman&#8217;s 2-year sweetener to lure overseas millions home Thailand News

Thailand taxman’s 2-year sweetener to lure overseas millions home

5 hours ago
American arrested in Pattaya for using fake US dollars Pattaya News

American arrested in Pattaya for using fake US dollars

5 hours ago
High stakes and hash: British mum busted in German airport sting Thailand News

High stakes and hash: British mum busted in German airport sting

5 hours ago
Wooden house collapses into Chao Phraya River, woman rescued Thailand News

Wooden house collapses into Chao Phraya River, woman rescued

5 hours ago
British Onlyfans mum nabbed at Spanish airport with £200k in weed Thailand News

British Onlyfans mum nabbed at Spanish airport with £200k in weed

6 hours ago
Suspect dies after ingesting 50 meth pills in police custody Crime News

Suspect dies after ingesting 50 meth pills in police custody

6 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
214 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Cambodia to escalate Thai border dispute to World Court

Cambodia to escalate Thai border dispute to World Court

1 day ago
Thai army denies imminent closure of border with Cambodia

Thai army denies imminent closure of border with Cambodia

3 days ago
Air Cambodia relaunches Bangkok-Sihanoukville flights

Air Cambodia relaunches Bangkok-Sihanoukville flights

5 days ago
Thai-Cambodian tensions ease as leaders seek peace

Thai-Cambodian tensions ease as leaders seek peace

5 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x