Thailand offers free entry to museums and parks during New Year | Thailand News Today

As a holiday gift to the public, Thailand’s Fine Arts Department is opening all national museums and historical sites in the kingdom for free between December 30, 2022 to January 2, 2023.
In a new exhibition opening on December 30, centuries-old gold jewelry from the ancient Ayutthaya period will be on display at the Chao Sam Phraya National Museum in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya. The unveiling of the exhibition will take place on December 29 at 11 am.
In Bangkok, the highly revered Phra Phutta Sihing buddha image – second in importance only to the Emerald Buddha – and nine other auspicious buddha statues will go on display at Bangkok’s National Museum on December 28. The exhibition will run daily from 9 am-4 pm until January 8, 2023.
His Royal Majesty King and Her Majesty Queen have now recovered after being infected with the Covid-19 virus. The Bureau of the Royal Household had originally reported their infection on December 17.
Now after 10 days of rest and recovery, the king and queen retook antigen tests. This time the results came back negative. After a doctor’s examination, they were given the green light to begin their normal daily activities and duties again.
The Bureau of the Royal Household made the official announcement yesterday that the king and queen were fully recovered from Covid without any complications.
Southern Bangkok Criminal Court granted bail to Pol. Col. Wanthanaree Kornchayanan – the wife of Chinese gangster Tuhao – for securities of 2 million baht this afternoon.
Yannawa Police arrested and detained Wanthanaree Kornchayanan and nine others yesterday on transnational drug and money laundering charges.
Nine accomplices that are arrested are connected to the Yannawa Police‘s raid of Jinling Pub back in October, in which the police discovered a multitude of illegal drugs such as heroin, ecstasy, and ‘happy water.’
Police opened up a can of worms once they started to investigate Chaiyanat “Tuhao” กรณ์ชายานันท์, a Chinese national with a fake Thai ID who is alleged to be the kingpin of a sprawling Chinese criminal gang in Thailand.
Tuhao denies all charges filed against him.
Leading Thai digital media outlet The Thaiger, that’s us!, is launching a new start-up technology pitch event ‘The Thaiger Cage’ on 16th January 2023 at the Conrad Bangkok. It is a special prequel to the Thailand Tourism Forum (TTF) 2023, now in its twelfth year and widely considered to be the country’s leading annual hospitality event
The special one-hour pre-event Thaiger Cage will feature five Thailand-based start-ups who have specifically developed hospitality or tourism digital products or apps, pitching to a panel of tech entrepreneurs, moderated by Michael Kenner, CEO of Digital Broker Ventures.
