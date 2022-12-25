Crime
Tuhao, wife reunited for Christmas in prison
Police have arrested Pol Col Wanthanaree Kornchayanan, niece of Pol Gen Pracha Promnok, the former national police chief who acted as Yingluck Shinawatra’s deputy prime minister, and wife of alleged Chinese gangster Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant.
Officers from the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) arrived at a luxury condominium in Bangkok on Saturday afternoon to arrest Wanthanaree and six others. As is standard police procedure in Bangkok, Tuhao’s wife Wanthanaree and all the other suspects had been given weeks of advanced notice of their arrests.
Tuhao’s wife Wanthanaree is a member the foreign affairs sub-division of the Royal Thai Police. She and six other suspects are being questioned and – for reasons that are all too clear – no reporters were invited to the bust, nor allowed anywhere near the session. After questioning, the suspects remained at Yannawa police station.
Tuhao himself has been in custody since November 23 when he gave himself up to deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, but not until “Big Joke” had arrived with platoons of officers and warrants. Tuhao claims he is completely innocent on all counts and turned himself in merely to make life easier for overworked senior police officers.
His is allegedly the leading act in a veritable carnival of criminality. He is accused of massive involvement in the Bangkok drug trade, all along the supply chain from Myanmar and China’s industrial meth production facilities, to the pills scoffed down by super rich Chinese partygoers and homeless meth heads raging at the moon.
Before his surrender, police searched his 200-million-baht (US$6.3 million) mansion on Rama V Road and a luxury hotel. Subsequently, police raided many locations across Bangkok, including a housing project in Samut Prakan where most of the units were purchased in cash through Thai nominees with links to Tuhao.
Assets worth about 3 billion baht (US$90 million) have been snaffled by the cops at the behest of massage-parlour-owner-turned-supergrass Chuwit Kamolvisit, who appears to have great influence at the MPB.
For weeks, Chuwit has been drip-feeding police titbits of information, while hoping to substantially (further) enrich himself through the massive rewards offered for information (5% of assets seized).
This week Chuwit’s tap has continued to leak juicy snippets of information to his buddies in law enforcement. This farcical shadow-play should cease immediately. Is it not time for the police to demand to know exactly what Chuwit knows, and to lock him up until he spills all the beans? Far from facilitating the investigation, Chuwit appears to be doing all he can to delay and distract the investigation, milking it for every available baht. Presumably if and when Tuhao is found innocent and released the tub king will face a heavy sentence for obstruction of justice? Perhaps not.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Knifed in the neck for disrespecting mum
Backpack found on Koh Tao from sailor on HTMS Sukhothai
Dern Rim Lay Festival on Kata Beach today
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Tuhao, wife reunited for Christmas in prison
Grease is the Word: Brighton College Student Musical Extravaganza!
Taiwan to ration paracetamol after bulk-buying for China
Record number of Thai people travelling abroad
Tesco slavery case – Thai police raid ‘sweatshop’
Air pollution at unsafe levels in Bangkok
No official plans to cancel countdown parties
Charles Sobhraj – Bikini Killer and Serpent – the whole story
Codeshare deal between Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways
Prayut to run for new party as PM
A Christmas tradition: Santa elephants at school
International tourism 2022: 11.5 million foreign arrivals
Where to celebrate New Year’s in Phuket (2023)
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 73 rescued, 33 missing
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
Man allegedly assaults woman in Pattaya after she refuses to provide him with services
Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
‘Tis the season of the Grinch
Largest cylindrical free-standing aquarium in the world bursts
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy requests weapons systems from Western leaders
Trafficking rears ugly head again after group of Thais escapes slavery in Cambodia
Hunger calling at villagers doors amid drought in central Thailand
Over 2,000 tourists leave Koh Samui by plane amidst huge waves
Thai wildlife workers rush to aid stressed elephant rescued from smugglers
Teen brutally stabs other teens with scissors in Phuket fight
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis3 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Crime3 days ago
Teen brutally stabs other teens with scissors in Phuket fight
-
Education1 day ago
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
-
Leisure3 days ago
Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
-
Crime4 days ago
Group attacks Russian man near Phuket shopping mall
-
Patong4 days ago
Patong lifeguards rescue Australian tourist who suddenly fell unconscious
-
Thailand4 days ago
Sailor floating in Gulf of Thailand for 60 hours rescued by navy
-
Thailand4 days ago
Thai AirAsia predicts 90% post-pandemic recovery
Recent comments: