Covid chaos hits Thai Cabinet: 2 deputy ministers sidelined by virus

Incoming Deputy Interior Ministers Songsak Thongsri and Sabeeda Thaised have been forced into isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 during routine RT-PCR tests at Government House. Both ministers, from the Bhumjaithai Party, will have to delay their official duties as they recover, a government insider revealed.

Songsak, who has held his post since 2019, and first-timer Sabeeda, daughter of outgoing deputy interior minister Chada Thaised, will have to wait until they recover before taking part in a separate swearing-in ceremony.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and the rest of her Covid-free Cabinet are scheduled to be granted an audience with His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua today, September 6, at 6.15pm. There, they will take an oath of allegiance at the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall.

The source also mentioned that a group photo shoot of the new PM and her Cabinet members, initially planned for tomorrow on the front lawn of the Thai Khu Fah Building, has been postponed due to the absences.

Interior Minister and Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed that Songsak and Sabeeda will not begin their roles until they have taken the oath.

“The next swearing-in session depends on the royal command.”

Anutin added that in the meantime, he would cover their duties.

When asked about the allocation of tasks to Thirarat Samretwanich, the only deputy interior minister from the Pheu Thai Party, Anutin stated that she would likely be tasked with overseeing Bangkok.

The final division of responsibilities will be officially revealed after Prime Minister Paetongtarn delivers the government’s policy statement to Parliament next week, reported The Nation.

