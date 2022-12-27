New Zealander falls to death from train in Thailand

A man from New Zealand fell to his death from a train in Kanchanaburi province in western Thailand this morning.

The tourist, 45 year old Patrick Ward, was taking a video of the view on Thailand’s most scenic railway route, the “Death Railway,” when he fell at 11.50am.

Ward used the train’s toilet before standing in the doorway between carriages. He was taking in the view as the train was passing by the famous Krasae Cave when he fell almost 10 metres down the cliffside.

Officers from Sai Yok Police Station, doctors from Sai Yok Hospital, and rescue workers from the Phithakkan Foundation rushed to the scene. The rescue team had to abseil down to reach the tourist.

Ward was still breathing when rescue workers reached him but only faintly. He suffered a broken neck and right arm. Rescue workers gave him CPR for 30 minutes but it was unsuccessful. He died at the scene.

Sai Yok Police and Kanchanaburi Tourist Police are coordinating with the Embassy of New Zealand to inform Ward’s family of his death.

Ward travelled to Thailand alone on a solo holiday.

The stretch of railway passing by the Krasae Cave is considered the most dangerous part of the track, which goes around a sharp bend around the steep cliff.

Originally called the Thailand-Burma Railway, it gained the nickname Death Railway after over 100,000 prisoners of war died during its 16-month construction between 1942 and 1943.