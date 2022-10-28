Crime
Two Singaporean men arrested in Bangkok for selling ‘Happy Water’ to nightclubs
Bangkok police arrested two men from Singapore yesterday for allegedly producing a drug known as ‘Happy Water‘ and selling it to entertainment venues around the capital.
Happy Water is made by mixing various drugs together with sweetened drinks. The drug cocktail is not for the faint-hearted: it typically contains ecstasy, methamphetamine, caffeine, diazepam, and tramadol all in one.
Police arrested 63 year old Lo Jin Ang and 34 year old Ong Chao Xiang, both of Singaporean nationality. The men allegedly produced Happy Water and sold it to nightclubs, including the illegal Jinling Pub in the Yan Nawa district of Bangkok, which was raided on Wednesday morning. Police found ketamine, nimetazepam, and ‘Happy Water’ formula inside the venue.
Hundreds of partygoers at Jinling were arrested during the raid, 104 of them testing positive for drugs. A total of 99 who tested positive were Chinese nationals.
The investigation led officers from the Narcotics Suppression Division to raid Lo Jin Ang’s apartment on Ratchada Soi 5 in Huai Kwang district yesterday.
Inside the apartment, officers found Happy Water formula – in the exact same packaging as the Happy Water found inside Jinling. Police arrested Lo Jing Ang and Ong Chao Xiang and seized the drugs as well as speakers which the accused used to smuggle the Happy Water into entertainment venues. Firearms and rounds of ammunition were also seized.
The men confessed to smuggling drugs into northeast Thailand from neighbouring countries by hiding them in the speakers. Then, they brought the drugs to “three or four” condos in Bangkok. The men admitted to mixing the drugs and distributing them to entertainment venues. However, they neither admitted nor denied selling the Happy Water to Jinling Pub.
Police say Lo Jin Ang illegally entered Thailand nearly 20 years ago. Over the years Thai people have assisted him in renting accommodation and helped him to move around and go unnoticed by the authorities. He has never had a real profession in Thailand and has no relatives here, said police.
In relation to the Jinling drug raid, one police chief has been transferred from his position (a sort of slap on the wrist for criminal police) for allegedly accepting bribes and allowing the nightclub to open and operate illegally. The venue was owned by a Chinese national.
The accused are facing a hefty prison sentence in Thailand for their crimes. However, it will be much worse for them if they are extradited to Singapore to face trial, where drug trafficking is a crime punishable by the death penalty.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Two Singaporean men arrested in Bangkok for selling ‘Happy Water’ to nightclubs
Halloween in Thailand: what to know and where to go (2022)
Guide to visiting Koh Samui in 2022
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
The dark and twisted history of Thailand’s “haunted” brothel in Kanchanaburi
2022 World Cup will be free to watch in Thailand
Thailand eager to take tourist overspill from Laos-China railway
Thai transgender entrepreneur buys Miss Universe Organisation for US$20 million | GMT
Man arrested for selling fake car license plates
Thailand News Today | Anti-corruption cop sets new standards – How rich is ‘unusually rich’?
Coral reefs off Chon Buri found diseased
Chiang Rai opens skywalk with panoramic views of Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos
4 men arrested in connection with death of a Chinese woman
Police chief removed from position after massive raid on Bangkok drug party
Thai police hunt foreign fugitives ahead of APEC summit
Thailand to officially enter winter on October 29
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
Hundreds of Chinese citizens arrested in Bangkok drug party raid
Eat a dick! (A waffle dick)
Tourism officials plan Loy Krathong events for 6 Thai provinces
Beautiful nature near Bangkok to visit when you need to recharge
61 year old man beaten to death at Bangkok train station
Missing Russian’s body found at sea near Patong Beach
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Cultural Activities3 days ago
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
- Indonesia2 days ago
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
- Property News3 days ago
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
- Food2 days ago
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
- Guides22 hours ago
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
- Best Bites21 hours ago
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
- Crime2 days ago
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
- Crime2 days ago
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya