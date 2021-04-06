Thailand makes AstraZeneca its first choice for Covid vaccine | Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand makes AstraZeneca its first choice for Covid vaccine
Thailand’s deputy PM and public health minister says the AstraZeneca vaccine is the nation’s first choice for protecting itself against Covid-19. Anutin Charnvirakul says more than 150,000 have received AstraZeneca jabs with only a low percentage having developed side effects.
But the low amount of side effects seen is a different tune to the vaccine’s previous safety concerns as other countries had recently stopped its administration over fears of it being linked to blood clots. Thailand joined Germany and the Netherlands in suspending its use until further clarification was made regarding the vaccine’s link to blood clotting.
The World Health Organisation responded to the concerns by saying the vaccine’s benefits outweighed any risks that could be associated with it. AstraZeneca also responded by saying there is no direct link to blood clots and the vaccine. Thailand currently is waiting for more deliveries of the vaccine, which should arrive in June. China’s Sinovac Biotech vaccine is also being used in Thailand, but Anutin says AstraZeneca is Thailand’s number 1 choice.
Recently, the government has approved the reopening of Phuket in July, along with a later, nationwide reopening to international tourists by October. The Phuket “Sandbox” plan, however, is contingent upon achieving a herd immunity, or 70% of the local population, by administering the vaccine. The government has also decreased the quarantine time for tourists entering Thailand, as long as they don’t hail from a country that features a virus variant. For those coming from virus variant featuring countries, the normal mandatory quarantine time of 14 days still applies. Those who are vaccinated, can enter Phuket without undergoing quarantines as long as they have proper documentation.
“We want to make sure that our people are safe, that is our first priority. So once our people are safe, we believe that our guests, namely tourists or any business people, would definitely come to visit our country.”
SOURCE: CNBC
Thailand
Thailand wants incoming travellers to download tracking app before arriving.
Thailand is wanting incoming travellers to download its pandemic health tracking app before arriving in order to streamline safety procedures for its upcoming reopening. The request come along with a list of others including proof of a negative Covid test and the mandatory time needed to be spent in quarantine.
Thai officials say potential tourists should pre-register for their visits using Thailand Plus, which is a special Covid-19 tracker app that can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices. To register, you can use your Certificate of Entry. The app will use QR codes to help you gain access to certain areas such as department stores and shops.
The app will track your location using your phone’s bluetooth and gps technologies. It will also use these to alert authorities if you have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus. Despite privacy concerns, the app’s developers say your location is confidential and can only be seen by the Department of Disease Control and Health Ministry.
Aside from registering on Thailand Plus, incoming travellers also need to follow certain steps in order to arrive legally. Those steps include undergoing a RT-PCR test on certain days during their quarantine periods. Travellers must also have the necessary documents required to enter the Kingdom.
Such documents include:
-A valid visa or re-entry permit
-A Certificate of Entry issued by the Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate
-A Covid-19 health insurance policy with a minimum coverage of US$100,000
-A confirmation of Alternative State Quarantine hotel booking
-A medical certificate with a RT-PCR laboratory result indicating that Covid-19 is not detected and issued no more than 72 hours before departure.
Thailand is also allowing those who are vaccinated undergo a shortened quarantine time of 7 days, down from the previous time of 14 days. Along with all other documentation, inoculated travellers must show proof along with registering at Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health.
SOURCE: The Star
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
PM doesn’t know if members of his Cabinet frequented Bangkok Covid hotspots
The Thai PM says he can’t say if members of his administration visited bars and entertainment venues where a cluster of Covid-19 infections has been reported. Prayut Chan-o-cha says he doesn’t know if ministers partied in the Thong Lor area of Bangkok, which was reported as a new hotspot of infection last week. On Saturday, out of 71 new cases reported, 40 had links to nightlife venues in the Thong Lor and Ekkamai areas.
Yesterday, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 194 new cases of the virus, 87 of which were in and around Bangkok. 69 have ties to nightlife establishments, including 45 in the capital, 9 in the central province of Samut Prakan, 7 in Chon Buri, in the east of the country, 2 each in the central province of Nonthaburi and in Chumphon in the south, and 1 each in the central provinces of Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Pathum Thani, and in the eastern province of Sa Kaew.
Bangkok and the central provinces of Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, and Nakhon Pathom, have been designated, “red zones under maximum control”. Bars and other entertainment venues in 3 districts in Bangkok – Klong Toey, Watthana, and Bang Khae – have been ordered to close for the next 2 weeks, while bars and restaurants outside of those districts must close by 9pm and are prohibited from selling alcohol. Meanwhile, out of 4 new cases reported in Chiang Mai, 3 are linked to Bangkok entertainment venues. Chiang Mai bars and restaurants that serve alcohol have been ordered to close by 11pm from now until April 30.
According to a Nation Thailand report, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says people frequenting nightlife establishments can easily spread infection as they don’t comply with disease prevention measures while moving from bar to bar.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Chiang Mai
New infections in Chiang Mai linked to Bangkok nightlife cluster
3 out of 4 new Covid-19 infections reported in the northern province of Chiang Mai are in patients who frequented nightlife venues in Bangkok. The communicable disease committee has confirmed 4 new infections, while introducing restrictions to curb any further spread.
According to a Nation Thailand report, the first patient visited a nightlife venue in the Ratchadaphisek area of Bangkok on March 30, before flying to Chiang Mai the following day. He flew on Thai Vietjet, flight number VZ2104, taking off at 5.30pm. He tested positive for the virus on April 4. The second patient is a friend of his, who accompanied him to the Bangkok entertainment venue, but returned to Chiang Mai by private car. He too tested positive on April 4.
The third case is in a man who travelled in the car with patient number 2. He returned to the Chiang Mai home he shares with his girlfriend and tested positive on April 5.
According to local health officials, 2 other people who were in the group with the 3 patients and visited the same Bangkok entertainment venues have tested negative.
The fourth case is in a Chinese patient who took a 7-day trip to the central province of Nonthaburi. On April 1, he returned to Chiang Mai from Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport on Thai AirAsia flight FD411, departing at 6.20pm.
The man lives with his wife and visited a BBQ restaurant in the sub-district of Chang Phueak on April 1. The next day, he visited a restaurant near the airport for lunch, followed by dinner that evening at Thip Net Market. On April 3, the man visited Thip Net Market again, as well as Central Festival Chiang Mai and Kadmanee Market. On April 4, he again dined at a restaurant near the airport and went to a private hospital to request a Covid-19 test. His result came back positive the following day.
Health officials say the virus does not appear to have spread any further in Chiang Mai for now, but bars and restaurants serving alcohol have been ordered to close by 11pm from now until April 30.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
