Thailand allows entry to 11 groups of travellers, cuts quarantine down for those vaccinated | Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand allows entry to 11 groups of travellers, cuts quarantine down for those vaccinated
SOURCE: Pattaya Mail
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand
Thailand unlikely to join ASEAN in pressuring Myanmar junta to stop bloodshed
Thailand’s government is unlikely to join other members of ASEAN in calling for Myanmar’s junta to stop the bloodshed. Fears over receiving a flood of refugees across the Burmese border and damages to its military ties may be of more importance to the Kingdom, despite the government’s recent claims that it is “gravely concerned” over the situation in Myanmar.
If Thailand refuses to join increasing calls for Myanmar’s junta to step down, it could, however, place it in a unique position as a mediator. Political scientist, Panitan Wattanayagorn, at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University, told Reuters that Thailand may be in a unique position to act as a mediator if it doesn’t join sides with the ASEAN community.
“(Thailand’s position) is difficult, but I think there is an opportunity because we’ve become an important partner.”
But such a relationship between the countries doesn’t promote democracy, and instead, promotes exactly what people are protesting against, quite simultaneously in both countries. After the February 1 coup, it became evident that Myanmar’s coup leader reaching out to Thailand’s PM Prayut to ask for his support of democracy, was a sign of both juntas willingly ignoring democracy’s true meaning.
But getting to this stage in their relationship didn’t come easily, as historically, Siam and Burma, their previous names, were rivals. Only recently did the countries’ relationship evolve to that of a brotherhood or understanding between military leaders. Evidence of this newfound alliance, came when Min Aung Hlaing, the Myanmar junta leader, was awarded Thailand’s King Grand Cross of the Most Exalted Order of the White Elephant. The award recognises his support of the Thai military, which took over in a bloodless coup back in 2014. One professor at Thailand’s Kasetsart University, Lalita Hingkanonta, says the countries’ military brotherhood is very important.
“I don’t think that the escalation of violence will change the decision of the Thai government to accept more refugees…I think they just want to be friends with Myanmar more.”
Thailand may have more at stake when hardening its language over Myanmar’s military violence than other ASEAN members, as it shares a 2,400 kilometre border. But even though Thailand has denied that it is pushing back Burmese refugees, Thai border guards are supposedly acting by policy to bar entry to the asylum-seekers.
Lalita points towards the business relationship between the 2 countries as another deterrent to Thailand stepping up its stance. As Thailand was responsible for more than a quarter of exports in 2019, as well as employing a large number of Burmese migrants. She says she expects Thailand to do little more than it has already done, with all future acts being just for show on the international stage.
SOURCE: WHBL
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Bangkok
New Covid-19 clusters at bars in Bangkok’s Thong Lor and Ekkamai areas
New Covid-19 clusters have been reported at several bars and pubs in Bangkok, primarily off Sukhumvit Road. So far, 40 people have tested positive for Covid-19 after visiting entertainment venues in Bangkok. Those who have visited bars in the Thong Lor, where most of the infections were reported, are asked to go to the website “BKKcovid19” and fill out an assessment.
Covid-19 cases reported in Bangkok from March 25 to 27:
- 21 cases at Krystal in Thong Lor
- 8 cases at Beer House in Ekkamai
- 5 cases at Bla Bla Pub and Dollar Bangkok in Thong Lor
- 3 cases at The Cassette Music Bar and Pub Dirty in Ekkamai
- 3 cases at Baan Phahol Cafe and Bar in Chatuchak
The bars and pubs with reported Covid-19 cases have been sprayed down with disinfectant. The cases are linked to Covid-19 clusters at bars in Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Bangkok. The Disease Control Department director general Opas Karnkawinpong says musicians and pubgoers often went to multiple venues in the same night.
“Most pubgoers do not hang out at a single place. That was why the cluster could spread very quickly.”
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says that anyone who has visited the venues with reported Covid-19 infections should call 02-203-2393 or 02-203-2396.
SOURCES: Thai PBS | Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Hot News
Firefighters’ bodies retrieved, 100,000 baht to families
Bodies were retrieved in the early hours of today for the 4 firefighters who lost their lives during yesterday’s building collapse in Bangkok. The director of the Thawi Watthana District Office confirmed that at about 6:30 am rescuer workers were able to remove the bodies of the heroic firemen, most of them volunteers. The bodies were pulled from the wreckage following a devastating large house fire that ended in the buildings collapse with 4 firemen inside attempting to rescue 1 of the home’s 8 residents who was trapped in a lower floor bathroom.
Bangkok city officials declared that the families of the brave firefighters will be provided with compensation of 100,000 baht each. The district director also assured that the government and other related entities would provide the families with additional support, in return for their acts of bravery in volunteering and sacrificing their lives saving the residents of the home.
Now that the human remains are recovered, the district office has condemned the building in the village of Krisada Nakhon 31, prohibiting any entrance to the area. The task of clearing all the debris is now underway. A representative of the building owner confirmed that the owner is not in Thailand and is currently living abroad. He will demolish the remains of the structure as fast as possible, but they will have to wait to begin until the police have had time to search the wreckage thoroughly and gather any possible additional evidence.
Police are investigating further whether the original building permit and plans were followed, or if any changes were made that could have affected the structural integrity or contributed to the fire and collapse. An electrical fire due to a short circuit is currently believed to be the cause of the disaster.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand allows entry to 11 groups of travellers, cuts quarantine down for those vaccinated
Thailand unlikely to join ASEAN in pressuring Myanmar junta to stop bloodshed
New Covid-19 clusters at bars in Bangkok’s Thong Lor and Ekkamai areas
Firefighters’ bodies retrieved, 100,000 baht to families
Japanese Ambassador to Thailand infected with Covid-19
Travellers around the world eager to return to Phuket
100+ Covid-19 infections cancels all prison visits
The challenges for the digital nomad in Thailand | VIDEO
Tourism Authority of Thailand aims to attract expat golfers
Investigations continue after 5 people die during Bangkok house fire rescue
Man’s genitals cut and flushed by jealous girlfriend
10 rebel groups in Myanmar throw their support behind anti-coup protesters | VIDEO
16 German tourists kick off Phuket’s tentative re-opening plans
“Mommy, there’s a snake!” – Expat in Phuket shares her story
Vaccine certificates in the works for Thailand
“James Bond Island” to be assessed for stability after the collapse of similar rock formations
1,000 foreign tourists expected to travel to Koh Samui in July
Monk dies after getting Covid-19 vaccine, 3 others treated at the hospital
Top 5 co-working spaces in Bangkok for 2021
ASEAN summit will discuss situation in Myanmar and crisis facing Karen people
Thai PM will consider waiving quarantine for vaccinated visitors to Phuket
Government ready to assist Thai businesses affected by Suez Canal blockage
Thai government says no need to evacuate citizens from Myanmar for now
Court says prison guards violated detained protesters’ human rights
CCSA Update: 39 new Covid-19 cases
10 rebel groups in Myanmar throw their support behind anti-coup protesters | VIDEO
2,000 Burmese refugees sheltering in Mae Hong Son, northern Thailand
Phuket officials plan to vaccinate 100,000 people next month
Indonesia to introduce new GeNose Covid-19 test for foreign visitors to Bali
Heavy storms to hit many parts of Thailand between today and Tuesday
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Environment4 days ago
“James Bond Island” to be assessed for stability after the collapse of similar rock formations
- Bangkok3 days ago
Monk dies after getting Covid-19 vaccine, 3 others treated at the hospital
- Myanmar23 hours ago
10 rebel groups in Myanmar throw their support behind anti-coup protesters | VIDEO
- Myanmar4 days ago
2,000 Burmese refugees sheltering in Mae Hong Son, northern Thailand
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
Heavy storms to hit many parts of Thailand between today and Tuesday
- Bangkok2 days ago
Reporter hospitalised with mystery illness after being bitten by monkey
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Vaccinated foreign tourists may be offered free flights to boost inter-provincial travel
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Health Ministry launches mobile app for booking vaccine appointments