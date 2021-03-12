Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine delayed in Thailand after blood clot concerns | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine delayed in Thailand after blood clot concerns
The Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine rollout in Thailand is being delayed due to concerns over blood clots after several EU countries suspended their programmes. PM Prayut was supposed to mark the start of using the vaccines in Thailand today, but now his jab has been put off until more information is collected about the vaccine’s safety. Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn, a Covid-19 vaccine committee advisor says there is no rush.
“Vaccine injection for Thais must be safe, we do not have to be in a hurry.”
“Though the quality of AstraZeneca is good, some countries have asked for a delay. We will delay [as well].”
The news of the vaccine possibly being linked to blood clots comes after a 49 year old Austrian nurse died within days after receiving the Oxford jab. The woman allegedly died of severe blood coagulation problems leading Austria to stop using doses from 1 batch of the vaccine. Yesterday, Norway, Iceland, and Denmark followed suit by suspending the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.
Although there is no proven link between the vaccine and blood clots, Thai virologist Yong Poovarawan says the Thai government is waiting for Denmark and Austria to make a conclusion concerning the vaccine. Denmark has said the move to stop using the vaccine is purely precautionary. Yong says the batch that Thailand received was manufactured in a factory in Asia.
“We are delaying to let others prove [the side-effects] of whether or not it is because of the vaccine or if it is only on that specific batch.”
Thailand began its vaccination campaign last month with the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine with health workers being the first to receive the injections on February 28. The vaccine rollout is set to cover a majority of residents in Thailand’s tourism-heavy provinces as the country is striving to fully reopen in October.
SOURCE: The Guardian
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 81 new Covid-19 cases
81 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 538 active cases. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 26,679 coronavirus infections and 85 deaths.
Out of the 81 new cases, 30 were transmitted at high risk areas in Samut Sakhon, Pathum Thani, Bangkok, Tak and Phetchaburi.
37 cases were detected through active case finding in Samut Sakhon, Pathum Thani and Tak. 11 cases were detected in quarantine for those travelling to Thailand from overseas. The other 3 cases are Burmese migrants who tested positive for Covid-19 in Prachuap Khiri Khan after being detained for crossing the Thai-Myanmar border illegally.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha postpones AstraZeneca jab after some European countries suspended the vaccine
Thailand’s prime minister cancelled plans to get injected with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine today after reports that some European countries suspended the jab due to the possibility that the vaccine could be linked to an increased risk of blood clots. Some people developed blood clots after receiving the vaccine. In a case in Denmark, a person died.
After some European countries suspended the jab, the European Medicines Agency released a statement saying there is no increased risk of blood clots and the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks. They say there have been 30 cases of “thromboembolic events” reported among the 5 million people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe. An investigation into the reports of blood clots possibly linked to the vaccine is a “precautionary measure,” they say.
There is currently no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions, which are not listed as side effects with this vaccine… the vaccine’s benefits continue to outweigh its risks and the vaccine can continue to be administered while investigation of cases of thromboembolic events is ongoing.
Still, the reports were enough to lead Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to postpone his jab. Prayut was scheduled to be injected with the vaccine today.
Prayut had initially planned to receive China’s Sinovac vaccine, but decided against that vaccine due to his age. Some doctors say those over 60 years old should not receive the Sinovac vaccine due to lack of research for that age group. Prayut is 66.
SOURCES: European Medicines Agency | National News Bureau of Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
32 Burmese migrants arrested for illegal entry, 4 test positive for Covid-19
4 out of 32 Burmese migrants arrested for illegally crossing into Thailand have tested positive for Covid-19. Officials in the western province of Prachuap Khiri Khan arrested the 32 after they were caught entering the Kingdom illegally. Border officials have stepped up patrols at various crossings between here and Myanmar as political tensions escalate in the neighbouring country. Provincial governor Phanlop Singhaseni says the 4 patients are now receiving treatment at Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital.
“These migrants had been arrested while crossing the border via natural channels in Ao Noi sub-district. The infected patients have been sent to Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital for treatment.”
Nation Thailand reports that prior to the Covid-19 test results being known, the migrants were held at 3 separate locations – Muang Police Station, Ao Noi Police Station, and Prachuap Khiri Khan Central Prison. Phanlop says those who came into close contact with them have all had to be tested for the virus.
“This has resulted in up to 128 officials and 29 other prisoners having had close contact with them. The high risk group had already received testing with no infection found, while about 116 people in the low risk group have been told to self-quarantine at home and monitor their symptoms.”
The western province of Prachuap Khiri Khan has recorded 8 infections since the resurgence of Covid-19 late last year. It’s understood 5 are currently receiving hospital treatment, while 3 have recovered. The province is thought to have over 40 natural crossings linking it to Myanmar, with many Burmese migrants attempting the crossing in a desperate attempt to find work in the Kingdom.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Steve
Friday, March 12, 2021 at 1:32 pm
Why not does Thailand do its own reserch instead of picking up on what other countries are investing in reserch. Save a few Baht?
Craig
Friday, March 12, 2021 at 2:04 pm
There can be side effects with any injection. If someone is waiting for a vaccine to be 100% ok, then don’t hold your breath. And, a “side effect” can be from something within that patient that has nothing to do with the vaccine. Anti vaxxers will disagree.
Ray
Friday, March 12, 2021 at 2:44 pm
Just as previous with the deaths of vaccinated elderly people in Swedish care homes, this is probably a false alarm. Vaccinated people are not immune for dying from other causes.