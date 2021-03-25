AstraZeneca vaccine drops 3 percentage points in effectiveness rate | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
AstraZeneca vaccine drops 3 percentage points in effectiveness rate
The makers of the Covid-19 AstraZeneca vaccine have dropped its effectiveness rate by 3 percent. The revised rate comes after an independent panel of experts appointed to supervise the trial expressed concern that AstraZeneca had failed to include updated data in its initially released figure. The US National Institutes of Health then issued a rare statement asking AstraZeneca to work with the panel to issue a new press release.
Now, the British-Swedish company says the vaccine is 76% effective at preventing any kind of symptomatic Covid, falling from the 79% that was reported in previous trials. It says it remains 100% effective against severe forms of the Covid virus.
The new figure is based on 190 people who fell sick among 32,449 trial participants across the United States, Peru and Chile, 2/3 of whom received the vaccine while the rest received a placebo. The previous figure was based on 141 cases, with the company adding that there are 14 more probable cases of Covid that are waiting to be adjudicated in the new figures, which could affect the rate positively or negatively by a few percentage points.
AstraZeneca was an early frontrunner in the global race to develop a Covid vaccine, with the United States ordering 300 million doses. But the US became less confident after several communication errors, resulting in the authorisation of other vaccines by Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna.
Recently, several European countries, as well as Thailand, halted the rollout of the vaccine over potential blood clot risks before later resuming its use. The European Medicines Agency responded to the concerns by deeming the vaccine safe and said it was not associated with blood clotting generally, but noted that it could not rule out a link to 2 highly rare forms of clotting. The agency then suggested that a warning label should be put on the vaccine packaging.
Meanwhile, the southern resort islands of Phuket and Koh Samui have made requests to the Public Health Ministry for enough doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to inoculate a majority of the islands’ residents in anticipation of an early return to some semblance of tourism. Both holiday islands have a high reliance on tourist dollars. Private businesses in Phuket have made a formal request for 900,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the Public Health Minister.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Phuket
Tour bus operators in Phuket call for government help after a year of no work
Tour bus operators on the southern island of Phuket are calling for government assistance as they face legal action over missed lease payments. Some operators say the threat of bankruptcy looms over them after a year of unemployment. The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc with tourism on Phuket, but tour bus operators say they have never been consulted during talks between the government and those working in the sector.
According to a Thai PBS World report, the Phuket Bus Operators 30 Association, representatives of the Phuket Double Deck Tour Bus Operators Club, and others involved in tour bus operations, met with Raywat Aree-rob from the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation to discuss how best to deal with the impact of Covid-19, in particular threats of legal action from non-bank credit agencies.
Tour bus operators are calling for help in negotiating with such agencies over repayment installments, so that they can avoid bankruptcy. They also want to be included in future tourism talks with the government, which they claim have only involved the hospitality sector, while excluding businesses such as tour bus and boat operators. They say they have also not been involved in any talks on the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines in the province.
Raywat has acknowledged their concerns and pledged to involve tour bus operators in all future meetings. The head of the PPAO says he has also written to the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Thailand in relation to the operators’ financial issues. In relation to Covid-19 vaccines, he says there is no cause for concern as officials expect to have vaccinated more than 70% of the population in time for the island’s reopening.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
800,000 doses of Chinese vaccine to go to 22 provinces next month
The Thai government will send 800,000 doses of China’s Covid-19 vaccine to 22 selected provinces from next month. According to a Bangkok Post report, the Sinovac jab will be distributed to provinces that fall into 3 groups.
The first group consists of 6 provinces that have experienced a resurgence of the virus or where clusters of infections have been reported. They are the central provinces of Samut Sakhon, Nonthaburi, Bangkok, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan, as well as the northern province of Tak (specifically, the city of Mae Sot, which borders Myanmar).
The second group consists of 8 provinces considered popular tourist destinations. They are being prioritised for supplies of the vaccine in an attempt to revive their economies, which have been decimated by a lack of foreign tourists. The 8 provinces are Chon Buri, Rayong, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Krabi, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Surat Thani (specifically, the island of Samui).
The third group consists of 8 provinces that border neighbouring countries. They are Songkhla, Sa Kaeo, Chiang Rai, Mukdahan, Narathiwat, Ranong, Nong Khai, and Chanthaburi. It’s hoped the vaccine will help revive the local economy in each province.
Meanwhile, according to the Bangkok Post report, deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon has been given his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at Bangkok’s Bumrungrad Hospital. It’s understood Prawit, who suffers from a number of underlying conditions, including diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease, was vaccinated by his doctor on March 21. It’s reported he experienced no side-effects from the vaccine.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and members of his cabinet were inoculated on March 16, prior to a cabinet meeting. An unnamed source says Prawit did not join them for the vaccination, most likely due to his age and underlying conditions. The deputy PM is 75 year old.
Thailand’s Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, and his deputy, Sathit Pitutecha, were both given their second dose of the Sinovac vaccine on March 23. They, along with other members of the Health Ministry, received their first doses of the Chinese jab on February 28. Having now received the second dose, Anutin and Sathit are among the first people in the country to receive the online Covid-19 vaccination certificate, issued by the Public Health Ministry.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 69 new Covid-19 cases, most in Bangkok
69 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 1,381 active Covid-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 28,346 coronavirus infections and 92 deaths. Most of the cases were found in Bangkok, according to the deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foriegn Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English.
“This is the first time that the number of cases found in Bangkok are higher than the number of cases found in Samut Sakhon province. To put that in numbers, in Samut Sakhon, we have 9 cases recorded for today while in Bangkok it was 43.”
The Covid-19 situation is stable in Samut Sakhon, the epicentre in the recent wave of infections, Natapanu says, crediting the strict disease control measures for containing the virus.
Out of the 69 cases reported today, 44 were local transmissions in Bangkok, Samut Sakhon, Tak and Pathum Thani. 17 were reported in active case finding in Bangkok, Samut Sakhon and Pathum Thani. The other 8 cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving to Thailand from overseas.
Yesterday, the CCSA reported 401 new Covid-19 cases, with the majority of infections linked to immigrant detention centres in Bangkok. Since March 11, a total of 393 people at the detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19.
