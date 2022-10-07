Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand lowers flags to half-mast to mourn daycare centre massacre victims

Published

 on 

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha asks government agencies nationwide to fly their Thai flags at half-mast today to mourn the victims of the tragic daycare centre massacre in Nong Bua Lamphu province yesterday.

The spokesperson for the PM’s office, Anucha Burachaisri, said the prime minister was deeply saddened by the news yesterday. He requested that state agencies raise flags to half-mast on October 7 to pay respects to the 37 victims killed in the tragedy.

The Thai nation’s heart broke yesterday when 24 children under six years old were violently killed. It was the biggest mass shooting in Thai history and one of the biggest massacres of children by one killer in recent human history.

HM King Maha Vajarilongkorn, HM Queen Suthida and PM Prayut are on their way to Nong Bua Lamphu province to visit the injured and offer their support to the families of those who lost their lives.

Yesterday, President of the Privy Council General Sarayud Chulanot visited a child survivor of the attack at Udon Thani hospital. The three year old boy was stabbed and shot twice in the head. Skilled neurosurgeons successfully removed the bullets from his head. His mother Joy said she fainted when she arrived and saw the blood.

Officials and agencies around the world have expressed their condolences to the families of those affected by the tragedy.

The gunman killed 37 people, including his wife and three year old son, before committing suicide.

The police have asked the public not to share graphic photos of the victims which are circulating online out of respect for their families.

 

Trending