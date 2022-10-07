Thailand
Thais unhappy with Prawit’s response to daycare centre massacre
The Thai people were not impressed with the insensitive statement delivered by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan about the daycare centre massacre yesterday.
Thai reporters asked Deputy PM Prawit how he planned to prevent a similar scenario in the future.
He said…
“What can I do about it? He is a drug addict.”
Prawit offered his condolences to the victim’s families, admitting that he did not expect this kind of tragedy to happen in Thailand but his response was pretty weak.
Prawit insisted that the root of the incident was drugs and insisted the government was always trying to help people in the country with addiction recovery and improve the drug situation in the country.
“I am sorry for the losses of all the families of the victims. The killer has already died, and his family has also. I never expected that this kind of incident would happen. It happened because of the drugs, and the government has always tried to help all drug addicts. It wasn’t lucky that the man had committed suicide because his family, wife and son were also killed.”
The Deputy PM was a little tetchy when asked how he would prevent similar situations emerging from within the nation’s police force.
“What can I do about it? He was a drug addict and has already departed. ”
The death toll from the massacre at the daycare centre in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu climbed to 37 today while 10 victims are being treated in hospitals.
The killer, 34 year old Panya Kamrap, murdered his wife and son before committing suicide. He was a former police officer who was fired due to his addiction to drugs.
This isn’t the first mass shooting in Thailand. The Korat or Nakhon Ratchasima shooting two years ago is still deeply engrained in Thai people’s memory.
Many Thai people were not impressed with Deputy PM Prawit’s response to tackling gun and drug crime in the kingdom. They believe the government should take responsibility for the incident and implement stronger measures to prevent it from happening again.
Prawit later urged the relevant government departments to rally around stressed police officers with mental health problems and suffering from drug addiction.
He also asked government departments to scrutinise the personal information of each officer in the recruitment stage for employing them to prevent a similar scenario in the future.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Shooting in Thailand raises questions on gun control
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
More than 1 million baht payout to massacre victims
5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
Three children survive daycare centre massacre in northeast Thailand
Pakistan’s transgenders dragged back into Dark Ages
Thais unhappy with Prawit’s response to daycare centre massacre
Thailand lowers flags to half-mast to mourn daycare centre massacre victims
‘Strange and unusual’ punishment for Filipino lottery winners
5 posh places for a relaxing afternoon tea in Bangkok
Floods in NE Thailand claimed the lives of 3 people
Colleagues reveal daycare killer prone to mood swings
US sanctions Myanmar junta-linked businessman over buying Russian-made arms
King, Queen and PM Prayut to visit mass shooting victims in northeast Thailand
What are the common international school curriculums in Thailand? What should you choose?
US forces take down three senior ISIS figures in Syria
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’
Thailand’s strange laws – 10 strange laws in Thailand
Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train
Angry American man smashes up a Thai man’s car
Bangkok Secret Nightlife – Bangkok Red Light District Secret Museum
Never forget Thailand’s October 6 massacre
Snitching on parking space hoggers could earn you 5,000 baht in Thailand
What $100,000 buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Koh Samui and Hua Hin
20 baht notes printed with errors, says Bank of Thailand
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews25 mins ago
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
-
Best of2 days ago
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
-
360 Reviews1 day ago
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
-
Best of2 days ago
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’
-
Crime1 day ago
Angry American man smashes up a Thai man’s car
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train
Recent comments: