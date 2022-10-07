Crime
The world mourns mass shooting at northeast Thailand daycare centre
People around the world are mourning with Thailand after a former police officer shot and stabbed to death at least 37 people at a daycare centre yesterday, before killing himself. The sickening crime that happened in the northeastern Nong Bua Lamphu province has now drawn grief and condemnation across the globe.
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan released a statement on the attack. The statement reads…
“The images are heartbreaking and our deepest condolences go out to the families who lost loved ones. We condemn this act of violence and stand ready to assist our long-standing ally Thailand in whatever they need.”
UNICEF has released a statement defending the right of children to learn in safe environments. UNICEF’s statement reads…
“No child should be a target or witness of violence anywhere, anytime… Early childhood development centres, schools and all learning spaces must be safe havens for young children to learn, play and grow during their most critical years.”
UK PM Liz Truss has tweeted her solidarity with Thailand.
I am shocked to hear of the horrific events in Thailand this morning. My thoughts are with all those affected and the first responders. The UK stands with the Thai people at this terrible time. https://t.co/c5MTGBuHw2
— Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 6, 2022
Google’s home page has posted an image of a black ribbon to mourn the victims.
The gunman, a former Thai policeman who was allegedly wanted on drug charges, burst into the nursery in the Na Klang district of Nong Bua Lamphu province, and started shooting and stabbing those who were inside. According to The Straits Times, he reportedly took matters into his own hands when he failed to locate his child in the daycare.
Panya Khamrapm, the gunman, had murdered children as young as two while also taking the lives of parents and teachers. The gunman killed 24 children in total, including 21 boys and three girls.
