BREAKING: at least 32 dead in mass shooting at nursery in northeast Thailand

This story has been updated.

A man has shot dead at least 32 people, mostly young children, at a nursery in Na Klang district, Nong Bua Lamphu province, northeast Thailand. Many more are injured.

The culprit escaped and police are attempting to track him down.

The perpetrator is 34 year old Panya Khamrap, who is a former policeman. He was fired from the force last year.

Panya escaped in a white 4-door Vigo pickup truck, Bangkok registration, heavily scratched on the front.

The pickup’s registration is 6 กธ 6499 กทม.

The front bumper fell off as he drove away.

If anyone sees him call 191 immediately or contact Twitter account @CIBThailand or Instagram @cib_Thailand.

Reports say that Panya was fired from his position in the police force last year for failing a drugs test. Reports say he is supposed to face trial in court tomorrow.