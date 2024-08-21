Thailand launches anti-dumping probe on Chinese aluminium extrusions

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand’s Foreign Trade Department initiated an anti-dumping investigation into the import of aluminium extrusions from China. This move follows complaints from local steel manufacturers who claim that the surge in imports is detrimental to domestic production.

Caretaker Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai stated that the investigation is part of a broader strategy by the ministry to address the influx of Chinese goods into Thailand. According to a ministry source, who requested anonymity, Phumtham has directed relevant agencies to implement policies and measures aimed at protecting local industries.

The Commerce Ministry is actively seeking trade remedies, such as anti-dumping actions, countervailing duty measures, and safeguard actions, to counter imports that pose a threat to domestic sectors. These measures primarily involve imposing anti-dumping duties and higher customs taxes on steel products imported from various countries, including China, Taiwan, Japan, the European Union, South Korea, and Vietnam.

The Anti-dumping and Countervailing Committee, chaired by Phumtham, has made a preliminary affirmative determination in the investigation of aluminium extrusions from China. The investigation is expected to span nine months. Should the investigation confirm dumping, the ministry will impose an anti-dumping duty on these imports for five years, subject to review thereafter.

If dumping persists beyond the initial five years, the duties could be extended for another five years, under existing regulations, reported Bangkok Post.

Since 2023, Thailand has imposed anti-dumping duties in 20 cases, primarily concerning steel products, to safeguard local operators and mitigate the effects of the US-China trade war, said Phumtham.

“With the trade war happening, local steel operators are concerned about Chinese steel products being dumped in Thailand and Southeast Asia as China seeks other markets to offset declining steel exports to the US after tariffs were imposed.”

In addition to the 20 cases where duties have already been imposed, the Thai government is currently considering extending the anti-dumping duty on cold-reduced carbon steel, both coiled and uncoiled, from China. Other products under consideration include hot-rolled steel sheets and steel tubes and pipes from China, South Korea, and Taiwan.