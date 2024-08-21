Thai delivery worker suffers broken arm after attack (video)

Thai delivery worker suffers broken arm after attack (video)
Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 6

A Thai parcel delivery worker is seeking justice after a homeowner in the eastern province of Rayong rejected a parcel and physically assaulted him, resulting in a broken arm. His pregnant wife was nearly attacked during the incident.

The victim, 26 year old Songphon, shared a video of the attacker, wearing a red shirt, hitting him with a wooden stick to a news Facebook page on Monday, August 19. He revealed to the page administrator that he was a delivery worker for J&T Express Thailand and delivered a parcel to the attacker’s home on Sunday, August 18.

The attacker, identified only as Nong, reportedly pushed Songphon in the chest and later struck him on the arm. Nong also attempted to harm Songphon’s pregnant wife, who was recording the incident with her mobile phone. Songphon disclosed that he suffered a broken arm and had to undergo surgery.

Songphon added that Nong appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. The video also showed Nong shouting vulgarities at Songphon.

Related news

“Call the police for what? The officers at Phe Police Station are all my friends! You don’t really know who I am!”

Channel 3 later interviewed Songphon, where he provided more details about the incident. He explained that he had delivered a cash-on-delivery parcel to Nong’s home, but his aunt, 75 year old Kritsana, refused to accept it, stating that the person named on the parcel did not live at her address.

Nong then intervened in the discussion between Songphon and Kritsana, leading to the argument and physical assault seen in the video.

Kritsana, in an interview with the media, insisted that Songphon instigated the altercation because he was angry after the parcel was rejected.

Songphon’s 21 year old wife told the media that she intends to pursue the case to the fullest extent, as her husband suffered serious injuries from the assault.

Officers from Phe Police Station have received a complaint from the couple and plan to summon both parties for questioning once Songphon’s condition improves.

