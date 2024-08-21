Forest ranger killed in Phatthalung after motorcycle hits truck

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A forest ranger tragically died after his motorcycle collided with the back of a 22-wheel truck loaded with palm oil, dragging him for over 1 kilometre. The incident occurred at approximately 1.30am today, August 21, on a road in Phatthalung province.

The accident involved Sumet Khemdam, a 32 year old forest ranger, who was riding a Honda Click motorcycle. His bike, registration number 362 Phatthalung, collided with the rear of a 22-wheel Hino truck, registration number 81-1309 Phatthalung.

The truck was fully loaded with palm oil. Upon arrival at the scene, police and rescue officials found Sumet’s body pinned to the rear of the truck. His limbs were severely broken, and his head had suffered a fatal impact, causing his skull to fracture and brain matter to scatter.

Narong, the 31 year old driver of the truck, recounted the events leading up to the collision. He had stopped at a dynamo shop to purchase a replacement bulb for his left indicator, which had burnt out. As he was leaving the shop, Sumet’s motorcycle approached and collided with the back of the truck.

Unaware of the collision, Narong continued driving for over 1 kilometre until he heard a noise that prompted him to stop and check. It was only then he discovered the motorcycle and Sumet’s body lodged at the rear of his truck, leading him to notify the police.

“I didn’t realise what had happened until I heard a strange noise and decided to pull over. When I checked, I saw the motorcycle and immediately called for help.”

CCTV footage from the dynamo shop captured the incident, and law enforcement will review it as part of their ongoing investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. The footage is expected to provide critical insights into the moments leading up to the collision, reported KhaoSod.

