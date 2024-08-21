Forest ranger killed in Phatthalung after motorcycle hits truck

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 13:21, 21 August 2024| Updated: 13:21, 21 August 2024
58 1 minute read
Forest ranger killed in Phatthalung after motorcycle hits truck
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A forest ranger tragically died after his motorcycle collided with the back of a 22-wheel truck loaded with palm oil, dragging him for over 1 kilometre. The incident occurred at approximately 1.30am today, August 21, on a road in Phatthalung province.

The accident involved Sumet Khemdam, a 32 year old forest ranger, who was riding a Honda Click motorcycle. His bike, registration number 362 Phatthalung, collided with the rear of a 22-wheel Hino truck, registration number 81-1309 Phatthalung.

The truck was fully loaded with palm oil. Upon arrival at the scene, police and rescue officials found Sumet’s body pinned to the rear of the truck. His limbs were severely broken, and his head had suffered a fatal impact, causing his skull to fracture and brain matter to scatter.

Narong, the 31 year old driver of the truck, recounted the events leading up to the collision. He had stopped at a dynamo shop to purchase a replacement bulb for his left indicator, which had burnt out. As he was leaving the shop, Sumet’s motorcycle approached and collided with the back of the truck.

Related news

Unaware of the collision, Narong continued driving for over 1 kilometre until he heard a noise that prompted him to stop and check. It was only then he discovered the motorcycle and Sumet’s body lodged at the rear of his truck, leading him to notify the police.

“I didn’t realise what had happened until I heard a strange noise and decided to pull over. When I checked, I saw the motorcycle and immediately called for help.”

CCTV footage from the dynamo shop captured the incident, and law enforcement will review it as part of their ongoing investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. The footage is expected to provide critical insights into the moments leading up to the collision, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, a 10-wheel truck driver crashed into and killed a teenage motorcyclist waiting for a red light to turn green on the Surat-Nasan Road in the southern province of Surat Thani.

Crime NewsRoad deathsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thailand Video News | Etihad Airways Introduces Luxurious Flatbeds to Phuket in 2025, Philippines to Host U.S. Visa Processing Center for Afghan Nationals

Thailand Video News | Etihad Airways Introduces Luxurious Flatbeds to Phuket in 2025, Philippines to Host U.S. Visa Processing Center for Afghan Nationals

Published: 11:48, 21 August 2024
Thailand’s ‘Nihao Month’ set to woo Chinese tourists

Thailand’s ‘Nihao Month’ set to woo Chinese tourists

Published: 11:42, 21 August 2024
Disney drops attempt to dismiss Thai doctor&#8217;s death lawsuit

Disney drops attempt to dismiss Thai doctor’s death lawsuit

Published: 11:39, 21 August 2024
Assistant village head found dead in submerged car after 3 days

Assistant village head found dead in submerged car after 3 days

Published: 11:32, 21 August 2024