Thailand is revising surrogacy laws to allow foreigners to hire Thais to bear children

Thailand is revising surrogacy laws to allow foreigners to hire Thai surrogate mothers without requiring one partner to be Thai. Under the proposed changes, foreigners will also be allowed to bring the eggs and sperm out of Thailand for surrogacy overseas.

Revisions to the law are aimed at promoting Thailand as a medical hub, gaining more income for the country. The authorities share that the revision will take around two months to consider and the revisions will need to be adjusted before submitting to the Cabinet.

Under the present rules and conditions, surrogacy in Thailand is allowed only for Thai couples or foreigners who have a Thai partner. Those in Thailand also cannot send their frozen eggs or sperm overseas. Thailand is losing opportunities over these two restrictions, according to the Director-General of the Department of Health Service Support, Thares Krassanai-Rawiwong.

If the law is revised, there will be a system for Thai women interested in being a surrogate to register to make sure that the children will not be trafficked. During the nine months of pregnancy and after delivery, hospitals will have a tracking system to check on the mother and baby.

There have also been a number of cases in Thailand related to illegal surrogacy. Back in May 2020, a Thai doctor faced charges for human trafficking and involvement in an illegal ring using Thai women to carry babies for people in China.

Another alleged transnational surrogacy ring was busted in February 2021. Reports said surrogate mothers were unable to deliver the children to buyers overseas due to travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. Two infants were found during the raids. Officers had also arrested four women believed to have been surrogate mothers and three people suspected of being agents.

SOURCES: Dailynews | MGR Online