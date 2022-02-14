Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand is revising surrogacy laws to allow foreigners to hire Thais to bear children

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

Photo by Sumita Sofat via flickr

Thailand is revising surrogacy laws to allow foreigners to hire Thai surrogate mothers without requiring one partner to be Thai. Under the proposed changes, foreigners will also be allowed to bring the eggs and sperm out of Thailand for surrogacy overseas.

Revisions to the law are aimed at promoting Thailand as a medical hub, gaining more income for the country. The authorities share that the revision will take around two months to consider and the revisions will need to be adjusted before submitting to the Cabinet.

Under the present rules and conditions, surrogacy in Thailand is allowed only for Thai couples or foreigners who have a Thai partner. Those in Thailand also cannot send their frozen eggs or sperm overseas. Thailand is losing opportunities over these two restrictions, according to the Director-General of the Department of Health Service Support, Thares Krassanai-Rawiwong.

If the law is revised, there will be a system for Thai women interested in being a surrogate to register to make sure that the children will not be trafficked. During the nine months of pregnancy and after delivery, hospitals will have a tracking system to check on the mother and baby.

There have also been a number of cases in Thailand related to illegal surrogacy. Back in May 2020, a Thai doctor faced charges for human trafficking and involvement in an illegal ring using Thai women to carry babies for people in China.

Another alleged transnational surrogacy ring was busted in February 2021. Reports said surrogate mothers were unable to deliver the children to buyers overseas due to travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. Two infants were found during the raids. Officers had also arrested four women believed to have been surrogate mothers and three people suspected of being agents.

    Recent comments:
    image
    Charlie
    2022-02-14 17:30
    Show me the women. 🙏😃👍
    image
    Cabra
    2022-02-14 17:48
    This seems weird... but I don't know enough about it. Surrogate contracts (in other countries) are generally allowed but contracts for compensation are prohibited. I'm not sure what Thailand thinks is going to happen here. But if I were a…
    image
    Sandbar
    2022-02-14 17:53
    How low can you stoop to make a coin from a women's body for the sake of making money for the economy?
    image
    palooka
    2022-02-14 18:11
    Chinas' one child policy resulted in fewer females, so plenty of need there. Some women who cannot bear children for whatever reason have some very serious psychological problems so another need there. Then there is the HISO fems who don't…
    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

