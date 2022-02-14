Koh Phi Phi officials say keep sea clean after pregnant shark trapped in hat dies

The head of Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park is advising people to keep the Andaman Sea clean after divers found a pregnant blacktip reef shark dead, her body stuck in what appears to be part of a woven straw hat that had unravelled and gotten tied up in coral. In a video from the divers, the brim and top of the hat had unravelled. The shark’s neck got stuck in the ring of the hat which was tied up to the coral.

A diving trainer posted photos of the decomposed shark and the babies. Reports say the shark was found by the Viking Cave in Phi Phi Island. After seeing the post, Hat Noppharatthara Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park authorities investigated the area and found that the mother shark was stuck in the ring of the woven hat tied to the coral.

The authorities shared that the blacktip reef shark is different from other fish. They had to swim at all times to generate oxygen for their bodies. The head of the national park says every relevant department and local tour guide will be warned to pick up every object that drops down to the sea to avoid the same scenario.

