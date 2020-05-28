More people charged in illegal surrogacy scandal | The Thaiger

More people involved in the surrogacy scandal turned themselves in yesterday and are now facing charges. According to the Bangkok Post, 4 doctors and a scientist are looking at charges for their alleged involvement in the illegal ring which uses Thai women to carry babies for people in China.

A report yesterday says a Thai doctor faces charges for human trafficking and involvement in the ring. Names have not been reported at this stage in Thai media. The Post says the 5 people who turned themselves in yesterday face charges of conspiring to commit a transnational crime and engaging in illegal commercial surrogacy.

The ring is believed to be funded by Chinese nationals. Some Thai women are taken to Laos to have the embryo implanted, returned to Thailand for the pregnancy and then to China to give birth. Official say surrogates were paid up to 450,000 baht. The Post reports the surrogacy ring started in 2012 and there could be up to 100 women recruited as a surrogate since then.

Back in February, 5 Thai women and a Chinese couple were arrested in police raids, according to the Bangkok Post. The raids found multiple pregnant women and a newborn baby. Police are still tracking down more people who are involved in the ring. The Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division chief said “as for suspects who remain at large, police teams are keeping a close watch on them.”

SOURCES:Bangkok Post| Bangkok Post | Thai PBS