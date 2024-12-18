Thailand rolls out red carpet with bigger rebates for filmmakers

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:34, 18 December 2024| Updated: 17:34, 18 December 2024
100 2 minutes read
Thailand rolls out red carpet with bigger rebates for filmmakers
Photo courtesy of Devdiscourse

The Thail Cabinet approved an increase in the rebate offered to foreign film productions, raising it to a range of 15 to 30% to attract more international filmmakers to shoot in the country.

This decision, announced by Jirayu Huangsap, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, is part of a revised strategy to bolster Thailand’s appeal as a filming destination. The primary incentive stands at 15% for an investment of at least 50 million baht in the country while additional benefits can reach up to another 15%, as proposed by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

Advertisements

For investments exceeding 100 million baht, the primary rebate increases to 20%, with total incentives not surpassing 10%. This new scheme is set to take effect from January 1, 2025.

The funds for these rebates will come from the regular budget of the Department of Tourism. Should there be a shortfall, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports will seek additional funding from the annual central budget allocation.

Related news

The Cabinet meeting also decided to waive the cap on the maximum rebate per production, which was previously capped at 150 million baht. This change is aimed at accommodating the increasing trend of large-budget international film productions choosing Thailand as a filming location. By doing so, Thailand hopes to enhance its competitiveness in the global film industry.

“This review of measures will significantly impact the revival and stimulation of the Thai economy, spreading income to secondary cities, increasing employment for Thai people, and boosting domestic spending. It directly generates income for communities and citizens, promoting Thailand’s soft power abroad.”

Thailand rolls out red carpet with bigger rebates for filmmakers | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Over the past seven years, from 2017 to 2024, 72 films have participated in the foreign film promotion measures in Thailand, generating a revenue of 16,102 million baht.

Advertisements

Between 2017 and 2022, 52 films have been reimbursed, contributing 9,669 million baht in revenue, with a total rebate of 1,534 million baht. For the years 2023 to 2024, 20 films are currently being shot, with financial documentation under review, expected to generate 6,433 million baht in revenue and approximately 1,310 million baht in rebates.

Through these measures, the government anticipates an additional revenue collection of 20%.

Thailand’s strategic location, diverse scenery, and rich cultural heritage make it an attractive setting for filmmakers worldwide. The increase in rebates is seen as an effort to further capitalise on these strengths, encouraging more international production houses to choose Thailand for their projects.

By doing so, the country not only benefits from the direct economic impact of film production activities but also gains international exposure, potentially boosting its tourism sector.

The government hopes that the revised rebate measures will not only attract more films but also increase local employment and foster the growth of the local film industry.

By creating a more competitive environment for filmmakers, Thailand aims to position itself as a leading destination for film production in Asia.

This move is also expected to stimulate related sectors, such as hospitality and transportation, thereby creating a ripple effect that benefits the broader economy, reported KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Apply for international driving licences via Paotang app in Thailand Politics News

Apply for international driving licences via Paotang app in Thailand

5 hours ago
Thailand goes high-tech: New E-Visa set to transform travel Bangkok News

Thailand goes high-tech: New E-Visa set to transform travel

5 hours ago
Call centre bust: 5 Japanese scammers nabbed in Thailand Crime News

Call centre bust: 5 Japanese scammers nabbed in Thailand

5 hours ago
Hair today, gone tomorrow: Bangkok cops snip illegal Myanmar barbers Bangkok News

Hair today, gone tomorrow: Bangkok cops snip illegal Myanmar barbers

5 hours ago
Thailand rolls out red carpet with bigger rebates for filmmakers Economy News

Thailand rolls out red carpet with bigger rebates for filmmakers

6 hours ago
BB gun vendors spark shootout on Pattaya Walking Street (video) Crime News

BB gun vendors spark shootout on Pattaya Walking Street (video)

6 hours ago
Teen girl murdered by drug-induced killer in Krabi Crime News

Teen girl murdered by drug-induced killer in Krabi

6 hours ago
Former monk&#8217;s reckless driving leaves two girls critically injured Road deaths

Former monk’s reckless driving leaves two girls critically injured

6 hours ago
Thai man tricked in car sale scam with fake nurse in Nonthaburi Central Thailand News

Thai man tricked in car sale scam with fake nurse in Nonthaburi

6 hours ago
Thailand’s first F1 race planned for Bangkok’s Chatuchak by 2027 Bangkok News

Thailand’s first F1 race planned for Bangkok’s Chatuchak by 2027

6 hours ago
Young man confesses to fatal stabbing of teen in Samut Prakan Central Thailand News

Young man confesses to fatal stabbing of teen in Samut Prakan

6 hours ago
Entertainment worker assaulted at Surat Thani party Crime News

Entertainment worker assaulted at Surat Thani party

7 hours ago
AMLO freezes assets worth billions in major fraud crackdown Bangkok News

AMLO freezes assets worth billions in major fraud crackdown

7 hours ago
Thai couple arrested for illegal online gambling in Mae Sai Crime News

Thai couple arrested for illegal online gambling in Mae Sai

7 hours ago
Squid vendor’s bribery allegation shakes Pattaya officials Crime News

Squid vendor’s bribery allegation shakes Pattaya officials

7 hours ago
Thai husband shoots wife dead after alleged affair with tomboy Crime News

Thai husband shoots wife dead after alleged affair with tomboy

7 hours ago
Thai Cabinet approves increase in foreign worker quotas Business News

Thai Cabinet approves increase in foreign worker quotas

7 hours ago
Police officer killed in Kamphaeng Phet migrant smuggling incident Crime News

Police officer killed in Kamphaeng Phet migrant smuggling incident

8 hours ago
Jet ski accident off Phuket coast leads to tourist&#8217;s tragic death Phuket News

Jet ski accident off Phuket coast leads to tourist’s tragic death

8 hours ago
Five injured in Kamala pickup vs tuk tuk smash Crime News

Five injured in Kamala pickup vs tuk tuk smash

8 hours ago
Thai man assaults wife after discovering her sex-for-drug deals Crime News

Thai man assaults wife after discovering her sex-for-drug deals

8 hours ago
PEA to sue firms for illegal cable use on power poles Bangkok News

PEA to sue firms for illegal cable use on power poles

9 hours ago
Teen dies in Lopburi motorcycle crash with slide truck Road deaths

Teen dies in Lopburi motorcycle crash with slide truck

9 hours ago
Ten-wheeler crash in Ang Thong claims driver&#8217;s life Central Thailand News

Ten-wheeler crash in Ang Thong claims driver’s life

9 hours ago
Blanket coverage: Cops nab fugitive napping in the rain Crime News

Blanket coverage: Cops nab fugitive napping in the rain

9 hours ago
Economy NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Call centre bust: 5 Japanese scammers nabbed in Thailand

Call centre bust: 5 Japanese scammers nabbed in Thailand

Published: 17:46, 18 December 2024
Hair today, gone tomorrow: Bangkok cops snip illegal Myanmar barbers

Hair today, gone tomorrow: Bangkok cops snip illegal Myanmar barbers

Published: 17:40, 18 December 2024
BB gun vendors spark shootout on Pattaya Walking Street (video)

BB gun vendors spark shootout on Pattaya Walking Street (video)

Published: 17:26, 18 December 2024
Teen girl murdered by drug-induced killer in Krabi

Teen girl murdered by drug-induced killer in Krabi

Published: 17:20, 18 December 2024