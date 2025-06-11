Thailand, Cambodia to resolve border dispute through dialogue

Foreign ministries confirm Joint Border Committee meeting set for June 14

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
250 2 minutes read
Thailand, Cambodia to resolve border dispute through dialogue
Photo courtesy of Khmer Times

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra revealed she held direct talks with Cambodian leaders, Prime Minister Hun Manet and Senate President Hun Sen, agreeing to resolve the ongoing border dispute through dialogue.

The Thai premier stated that recent talks with Cambodia have been progressing smoothly, emphasising the government’s commitment to diplomatic solutions.

Following a Cabinet meeting yesterday, June 10, she said that the government worked diligently over the past week to reduce tensions by coordinating with various sectors, resulting in a calm and orderly situation.

On a policy level, security agencies, notably military forces positioned along the border, have been directed to engage in bilateral cooperation with Cambodian counterparts.

Related Articles

Discussions have been conducted within the framework of international law, focusing on maintaining stability and sovereignty.

Thailand, Cambodia to resolve border dispute through dialogue | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thai Publica

The 38 year old PM held direct conversations with Hun Manet and Hun Sen, President of Cambodia’s Privy Council and Senate. The discussions aimed to protect national sovereignty and maximise benefits for citizens of both nations, said Paetongtarn.

“Our dedication to a peaceful approach has shown positive results. Through sincere and transparent negotiations, we de-escalated the situation without resorting to violence.”

She noted that Thai security agencies and military forces have engaged in multiple talks with their Cambodian counterparts regarding the border situation. Familiarity between military units facilitated smoother communication and cooperation.

Hun Sen actively coordinated the deployment of senior Cambodian military officials, including former Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister General Nyek Bun Chhay, to participate in resolving the dispute. These officials visited the contested area to assess the situation and reported directly to Hun Sen.

Thailand, Cambodia to resolve border dispute through dialogue | News by Thaiger
Photo of Yamfao Phaendin Foundation protesters courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the Joint Border Committee meeting scheduled for Saturday, June 14, has been agreed upon by both nations’ foreign ministries and will proceed as planned.

Regarding Cambodia’s intention to approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the Thai government maintains its stance of not recognising the ICJ’s jurisdiction in this matter, reported Bangkok Post.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has consistently managed the issue through diplomatic channels, adhering to internationally recognised practices that have produced positive outcomes. Some discussion details remain confidential to respect the privacy of bilateral negotiations.

Concerning border control measures, crossings will adhere to a set schedule, with no permanent closures, contrary to some reports. Officials acknowledge the significance of cross-border trade and the potential impact on local communities.

The Yamfao Phaendin Foundation, led by Sondhi Limthongkul, has submitted a letter urging the government to uphold national sovereignty.

Latest Thailand News
Pickup truck with migrant workers crashes in Songkhla, driver flees Road deaths

Pickup truck with migrant workers crashes in Songkhla, driver flees

9 minutes ago
More Malaysians than Chinese choose Thailand as holiday spot Thailand News

More Malaysians than Chinese choose Thailand as holiday spot

21 minutes ago
Teen found driving mum&#8217;s car in chains in Nakhon Ratchasima Crime News

Teen found driving mum’s car in chains in Nakhon Ratchasima

32 minutes ago
Thai actor poses as royal family to swindle old woman out of 10 million baht Bangkok News

Thai actor poses as royal family to swindle old woman out of 10 million baht

51 minutes ago
Thai Smile shuts down after a decade of losses Business News

Thai Smile shuts down after a decade of losses

2 hours ago
Driver injured as paper boxes fall from truck in Chachoengsao Road deaths

Driver injured as paper boxes fall from truck in Chachoengsao

2 hours ago
Thailand sukiyaki price war heats up as restaurants slash prices Business News

Thailand sukiyaki price war heats up as restaurants slash prices

2 hours ago
Police arrest drug suspect after dramatic Nonthaburi chase Crime News

Police arrest drug suspect after dramatic Nonthaburi chase

2 hours ago
Thai Customs seize 700 plus tonnes of toxic waste from Morocco Bangkok News

Thai Customs seize 700 plus tonnes of toxic waste from Morocco

3 hours ago
Full steam ahead! Thai transport tsar fast-tracks mega makeover Thailand News

Full steam ahead! Thai transport tsar fast-tracks mega makeover

3 hours ago
Good deed turns violent: Thai woman attacked after helping naked wanderer Thailand News

Good deed turns violent: Thai woman attacked after helping naked wanderer

3 hours ago
Mother and daughter die in Bangkok cement truck collision Bangkok News

Mother and daughter die in Bangkok cement truck collision

3 hours ago
Phuket’s election results are in: 10 new mayors announced Phuket News

Phuket’s election results are in: 10 new mayors announced

3 hours ago
Blaze of rage! Fire guts bedroom after bitter family feud in Pattaya Pattaya News

Blaze of rage! Fire guts bedroom after bitter family feud in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Thailand, Cambodia to resolve border dispute through dialogue Thailand News

Thailand, Cambodia to resolve border dispute through dialogue

4 hours ago
Thai man stabs grocery store owner 31 times, claiming romantic betrayal Crime News

Thai man stabs grocery store owner 31 times, claiming romantic betrayal

4 hours ago
Smashed! Drunken row ends in bottle attack on disabled soldier Pattaya News

Smashed! Drunken row ends in bottle attack on disabled soldier

4 hours ago
Urgent search for missing 72 year old woman in Phuket canal Phuket News

Urgent search for missing 72 year old woman in Phuket canal

4 hours ago
Income discrepancies arise over NBCT lawyer’s 12m baht claim Thailand News

Income discrepancies arise over NBCT lawyer’s 12m baht claim

4 hours ago
High stakes: Pattaya drug dealers busted in party sting Pattaya News

High stakes: Pattaya drug dealers busted in party sting

4 hours ago
Thai downpour leaves 57 provinces singing in the rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thai downpour leaves 57 provinces singing in the rain

4 hours ago
Pattaya police bottle kratom cocktail racket in midnight raids Pattaya News

Pattaya police bottle kratom cocktail racket in midnight raids

5 hours ago
Frenchman arrested in Pattaya for allegedly abusing 13 year old girl Pattaya News

Frenchman arrested in Pattaya for allegedly abusing 13 year old girl

20 hours ago
Cambodian hackers target Thai websites over border dispute Thailand News

Cambodian hackers target Thai websites over border dispute

20 hours ago
Thai news reporter accused of public sex and online porn sale Thailand News

Thai news reporter accused of public sex and online porn sale

20 hours ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
250 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Paetongtarn backs clean groundwater in drought-hit Kanchanaburi

Paetongtarn backs clean groundwater in drought-hit Kanchanaburi

1 day ago
Thailand threatens to cut Internet over Cambodia&#8217;s visa snub

Thailand threatens to cut Internet over Cambodia’s visa snub

1 day ago
Cambodian troops withdraw from Thai border after talks

Cambodian troops withdraw from Thai border after talks

2 days ago
Thai-Cambodian border checkpoint closures risk trade disruption

Thai-Cambodian border checkpoint closures risk trade disruption

2 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x