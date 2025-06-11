Thailand, Cambodia to resolve border dispute through dialogue

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra revealed she held direct talks with Cambodian leaders, Prime Minister Hun Manet and Senate President Hun Sen, agreeing to resolve the ongoing border dispute through dialogue.

The Thai premier stated that recent talks with Cambodia have been progressing smoothly, emphasising the government’s commitment to diplomatic solutions.

Following a Cabinet meeting yesterday, June 10, she said that the government worked diligently over the past week to reduce tensions by coordinating with various sectors, resulting in a calm and orderly situation.

On a policy level, security agencies, notably military forces positioned along the border, have been directed to engage in bilateral cooperation with Cambodian counterparts.

Discussions have been conducted within the framework of international law, focusing on maintaining stability and sovereignty.

The 38 year old PM held direct conversations with Hun Manet and Hun Sen, President of Cambodia’s Privy Council and Senate. The discussions aimed to protect national sovereignty and maximise benefits for citizens of both nations, said Paetongtarn.

“Our dedication to a peaceful approach has shown positive results. Through sincere and transparent negotiations, we de-escalated the situation without resorting to violence.”

She noted that Thai security agencies and military forces have engaged in multiple talks with their Cambodian counterparts regarding the border situation. Familiarity between military units facilitated smoother communication and cooperation.

Hun Sen actively coordinated the deployment of senior Cambodian military officials, including former Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister General Nyek Bun Chhay, to participate in resolving the dispute. These officials visited the contested area to assess the situation and reported directly to Hun Sen.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the Joint Border Committee meeting scheduled for Saturday, June 14, has been agreed upon by both nations’ foreign ministries and will proceed as planned.

Regarding Cambodia’s intention to approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the Thai government maintains its stance of not recognising the ICJ’s jurisdiction in this matter, reported Bangkok Post.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has consistently managed the issue through diplomatic channels, adhering to internationally recognised practices that have produced positive outcomes. Some discussion details remain confidential to respect the privacy of bilateral negotiations.

Concerning border control measures, crossings will adhere to a set schedule, with no permanent closures, contrary to some reports. Officials acknowledge the significance of cross-border trade and the potential impact on local communities.

The Yamfao Phaendin Foundation, led by Sondhi Limthongkul, has submitted a letter urging the government to uphold national sovereignty.