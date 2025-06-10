Cambodia’s military incursion sparks border clash with Thailand

Cambodia violated a 2000 MoU, despite repeated protests from Thailand's military

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal35 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
141 1 minute read
Cambodia’s military incursion sparks border clash with Thailand
Pictures courtesy of The Nation

Thailand accused Cambodia of violating its sovereignty after Cambodian forces were caught building a military base on Thai soil in Ubon Ratchathani province, leading to a skirmish between the two nations’ troops last month.

The Royal Thai Armed Forces released a series of aerial photos last night, June 9, showing the Cambodian troops entering the Chong Bok area in April and constructing a fortified base in May.

In a six-minute video shared across social media channels, a female officer explained that the Thai military had been monitoring the area with aerial surveillance since 1955, and the photos clearly showed that the disputed land had not been occupied by Cambodia until now.

“The area in contention has never been occupied,” she said, refuting claims from “neighbouring countries” — a reference to Cambodia — that the region had long been under their control.

Related Articles

Cambodia's military incursion sparks border clash with Thailand | News by Thaiger

Cambodia's military incursion sparks border clash with Thailand | News by Thaiger

Cambodia's military incursion sparks border clash with Thailand | News by Thaiger

The newly released photos, taken earlier this year, show Cambodian forces entering the area on April 20, followed by heavy machinery clearing trees, digging a trench, and building a military base with concrete roads between 4 to 6 metres wide by May 24.

The officer pointed out that the trench, clearly visible in the photos, was a “strategy of war” and questioned Cambodia’s actions.

“Why did you build it?” she asked, challenging the motives behind the military build-up.

This construction violated a 2000 memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Thailand and Cambodia, which outlined joint efforts for patrolling and using disputed border areas while maintaining their natural integrity.

The Thai military has reportedly protested Cambodia’s actions several times without success.

Cambodia's military incursion sparks border clash with Thailand | News by Thaiger

Cambodia's military incursion sparks border clash with Thailand | News by Thaiger

The officer emphasised that the Cambodian invasion was a direct disregard of Thai diplomatic protests, which ultimately led to the skirmish on May 28, during which both sides reportedly exchanged fire, reported Bangkok Post.

Tensions have been simmering between Thailand and Cambodia over disputed land for years, but the recent incident has escalated matters, leading to concerns about regional security.

With both countries holding firm in their claims, the situation remains tense, and questions are now being raised about the potential long-term implications for relations between the two nations.

Latest Thailand News
MK restaurants apologises for food shortages after buffet frenzy Thailand News

MK restaurants apologises for food shortages after buffet frenzy

3 minutes ago
Thai man kills wife in car amid alleged double life and financial dispute Bangkok News

Thai man kills wife in car amid alleged double life and financial dispute

7 minutes ago
Catamaran drifts 24 miles before being safely recovered in Phuket Phuket News

Catamaran drifts 24 miles before being safely recovered in Phuket

16 minutes ago
Thieves caught after ordering food during Bangkok warehouse heist Bangkok News

Thieves caught after ordering food during Bangkok warehouse heist

25 minutes ago
Cambodia&#8217;s military incursion sparks border clash with Thailand Thailand News

Cambodia’s military incursion sparks border clash with Thailand

35 minutes ago
Thai woman arrested for spreading false border dispute claims Crime News

Thai woman arrested for spreading false border dispute claims

44 minutes ago
Health minister denies favouritism in photos with Chinese students Bangkok News

Health minister denies favouritism in photos with Chinese students

52 minutes ago
Pattani police hunt suspects after twin bombings in night market (video) South Thailand News

Pattani police hunt suspects after twin bombings in night market (video)

1 hour ago
Gay Thai man accuses boyfriend of stealing gold, physically assaults him Thailand News

Gay Thai man accuses boyfriend of stealing gold, physically assaults him

1 hour ago
High-speed: Thailand’s airport bullet train back on track (video) Transport News

High-speed: Thailand’s airport bullet train back on track (video)

1 hour ago
Police arrest eight teens in Wichit street racing crackdown Phuket News

Police arrest eight teens in Wichit street racing crackdown

2 hours ago
Vipers in luggage on Thailand to India flight spark trafficking alarm Thailand News

Vipers in luggage on Thailand to India flight spark trafficking alarm

2 hours ago
Drunk woman crashes car into Pattaya construction site Pattaya News

Drunk woman crashes car into Pattaya construction site

2 hours ago
Brit couple charged over £1m Thailand drug smuggling bust Thailand News

Brit couple charged over £1m Thailand drug smuggling bust

2 hours ago
Prachin Buri school lunch suspected in food poisoning outbreak Thailand News

Prachin Buri school lunch suspected in food poisoning outbreak

2 hours ago
Chinese man accuses Thai immigration police of corruption in viral video Bangkok News

Chinese man accuses Thai immigration police of corruption in viral video

3 hours ago
Tragic shooting claims life of Thai man in Surat Thani Crime News

Tragic shooting claims life of Thai man in Surat Thani

3 hours ago
Gecko blamed as toll booth slams car in Chachoengsao chaos (video) Thailand News

Gecko blamed as toll booth slams car in Chachoengsao chaos (video)

3 hours ago
Teen impersonates police spy to lure girl in Chon Buri Crime News

Teen impersonates police spy to lure girl in Chon Buri

3 hours ago
Vietjet Thailand slashes fares by 50% with &#8216;Friend Power Pack&#8217; Thailand News

Vietjet Thailand slashes fares by 50% with ‘Friend Power Pack’

3 hours ago
Man re-arrested for assaulting police in Pran Buri incident Crime News

Man re-arrested for assaulting police in Pran Buri incident

3 hours ago
Phuket’s Biennale aims to put Thai art on global map Phuket News

Phuket’s Biennale aims to put Thai art on global map

3 hours ago
Crane collapse halts Pattaya luxury condo project, safety inspections underway Pattaya News

Crane collapse halts Pattaya luxury condo project, safety inspections underway

4 hours ago
Health minister blasted over Thaksin hospital scandal meeting Thailand News

Health minister blasted over Thaksin hospital scandal meeting

4 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima home accused of 1,700 baht electricity theft Crime News

Nakhon Ratchasima home accused of 1,700 baht electricity theft

5 hours ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal35 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
141 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Cambodian troops withdraw from Thai border after talks

Cambodian troops withdraw from Thai border after talks

1 day ago
Thai-Cambodian border checkpoint closures risk trade disruption

Thai-Cambodian border checkpoint closures risk trade disruption

1 day ago
Thailand-Cambodia border checkpoint closure leaves thousands stranded

Thailand-Cambodia border checkpoint closure leaves thousands stranded

2 days ago
Thai navy vows to guard seas as Cambodia drills near Koh Kut

Thai navy vows to guard seas as Cambodia drills near Koh Kut

3 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x