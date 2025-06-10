Cambodia’s military incursion sparks border clash with Thailand

Thailand accused Cambodia of violating its sovereignty after Cambodian forces were caught building a military base on Thai soil in Ubon Ratchathani province, leading to a skirmish between the two nations’ troops last month.

The Royal Thai Armed Forces released a series of aerial photos last night, June 9, showing the Cambodian troops entering the Chong Bok area in April and constructing a fortified base in May.

In a six-minute video shared across social media channels, a female officer explained that the Thai military had been monitoring the area with aerial surveillance since 1955, and the photos clearly showed that the disputed land had not been occupied by Cambodia until now.

“The area in contention has never been occupied,” she said, refuting claims from “neighbouring countries” — a reference to Cambodia — that the region had long been under their control.

The newly released photos, taken earlier this year, show Cambodian forces entering the area on April 20, followed by heavy machinery clearing trees, digging a trench, and building a military base with concrete roads between 4 to 6 metres wide by May 24.

The officer pointed out that the trench, clearly visible in the photos, was a “strategy of war” and questioned Cambodia’s actions.

“Why did you build it?” she asked, challenging the motives behind the military build-up.

This construction violated a 2000 memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Thailand and Cambodia, which outlined joint efforts for patrolling and using disputed border areas while maintaining their natural integrity.

The Thai military has reportedly protested Cambodia’s actions several times without success.

The officer emphasised that the Cambodian invasion was a direct disregard of Thai diplomatic protests, which ultimately led to the skirmish on May 28, during which both sides reportedly exchanged fire, reported Bangkok Post.

Tensions have been simmering between Thailand and Cambodia over disputed land for years, but the recent incident has escalated matters, leading to concerns about regional security.

With both countries holding firm in their claims, the situation remains tense, and questions are now being raised about the potential long-term implications for relations between the two nations.