Blaze of rage! Fire guts bedroom after bitter family feud in Pattaya

A bitter family feud may have sparked a suspected arson attack in Pattaya, leaving a pensioner and her foreign husband fleeing for their lives as flames tore through their home.

A late-afternoon blaze ripped through a bedroom in a Bang Lamung home yesterday, June 10, with suspicions swirling around a disgruntled son-in-law who’d allegedly made threats shortly before the fire broke out.

Emergency crews from the Takhian Tia Municipality’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Centre rushed to the two-storey concrete house in Village No. 3 just after receiving the 999 call. Flames were found engulfing a small ground-floor bedroom adjacent to the main building.

Firefighters managed to douse the flames within 10 minutes, saving the rest of the property from serious damage. But the bedroom, believed to belong to the son-in-law, was completely destroyed.

Inside the house at the time was 77 year old Prathum Ruangphol, who lives there with her foreign husband. The pair were alone during the incident, as her daughter, the homeowner, was away on business, reported Pattaya News.

“My son-in-law came to the house wanting to collect some documents. I refused to let him in and he got angry. Not long after he left, we saw smoke, then the flames.”

Prathum added that the fire broke out in the very room her son-in-law had used, and added that he didn’t lift a finger to help when neighbours rushed to battle the blaze.

Her daughter later confirmed that she and her partner had been discussing a separation and had allowed him limited access to the home but also admitted he’d made “serious threats” in the past.

While both Prathum and her husband escaped in time, he reportedly suffered minor injuries in the chaos.

Bang Lamung police have urged the family to file a formal complaint and are set to question the son-in-law as part of their ongoing investigation.

A police spokesperson said they were treating the matter seriously and would ensure “fairness for all parties.”

As the ashes cool, the hunt for answers, and possible charges, continues.