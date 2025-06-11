Thai man stabs grocery store owner 31 times, claiming romantic betrayal

Killer says despair over illness and heartbreak drive his deadly rage

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
305 2 minutes read
Thai man stabs grocery store owner 31 times, claiming romantic betrayal
Photo via Facebook/ InsidePitlok/อินไซด์พิดโลก

A Thai man stabbed a female grocery store owner 31 times in the northern province of Phitsanulok yesterday, claiming he had been in a relationship with the victim and had only just discovered she was married.

Officers from Wang Thong Police Station were alerted to the incident at around 9am, yesterday, June 10. It occurred at a house that also operated as a grocery store in the Wang Thong district. The victim was the store owner, 44 year old Ratchada, also known as Mod.

A medical team from Wang Thong Hospital confirmed that Ratchada succumbed to her injuries at the scene. She had sustained at least 30 stab wounds to her back and another to her chest.

A neighbour, Juti, who witnessed the attack, told Channel 3 that the victim was about to leave for the fresh market when the assailant approached her. She attempted to flee and seek help from Juti, collapsing to the ground in front of him.

Related Articles

The attacker followed and repeatedly stabbed her in full view of the witness. Juti said he shouted at the suspect, begging him to stop, but his pleas were ignored.

When he tried to intervene, the attacker turned the knife on him and attempted to stab him. Juti expressed regret that he was unable to save Ratchada.

Thai woman stabbed to death in Phitsanulok
Photo via MGR Online

Ratchada’s husband and son later arrived at the scene. Her husband reportedly fainted upon seeing her lifeless body. He told the media he had spoken with his wife on the phone that same morning shortly before the fatal attack.

The murderer was identified as 50 year old Wuttipong Nimman, a singer at a well-known restaurant in the province. Police arrested him at the scene, along with the 30-centimetre knife used in the attack.

Wuttipong claimed he had been in a relationship with Ratchada for over three years but had only just discovered that she had been married to her husband for over a decade.

Thai man fatally stabs woman over alleged romantic betrayal
Photo via Channel 8

He added that he had recently been diagnosed with a serious congenital disease, reportedly HIV, according to some news outlets. Feeling desperate, he decided to carry out the fatal attack.

In addition to running the grocery shop, Ratchada was also a singer in a local restaurant’s house band. Her colleague, Kunasorn, said they had worked together for over 20 years, since the band’s inception.

Kunasorn stated that the murderer was not part of the band and that he had never met him before. He described Ratchada as a good-hearted person who had always supported her fellow band members, saying she was like family to him.

Thai man blames illeness and betrayal for murder of grocery store owner
Photo via Channel 8

Ratchada’s 18 year old son, Ton, said the suspect had visited their home several times to borrow money from his mother. However, he had never noticed any romantic involvement between them. He believed the suspect killed his mother because she refused to lend him more money.

Wuttipong was initially charged under Section 288 of the Thai Criminal Code: intentional murder. The offence carries a potential penalty of death, life imprisonment, or 15 to 20 years’ imprisonment. Police stated that further investigations and charges may follow.

Latest Thailand News
Thai netizens divided over video of foreign couple having sex in car Phuket News

Thai netizens divided over video of foreign couple having sex in car

4 minutes ago
Pickup truck with migrant workers crashes in Songkhla, driver flees Road deaths

Pickup truck with migrant workers crashes in Songkhla, driver flees

16 minutes ago
More Malaysians than Chinese choose Thailand as holiday spot Thailand News

More Malaysians than Chinese choose Thailand as holiday spot

28 minutes ago
Teen found driving mum&#8217;s car in chains in Nakhon Ratchasima Crime News

Teen found driving mum’s car in chains in Nakhon Ratchasima

40 minutes ago
Thai actor poses as royal family to swindle old woman out of 10 million baht Bangkok News

Thai actor poses as royal family to swindle old woman out of 10 million baht

59 minutes ago
Thai Smile shuts down after a decade of losses Business News

Thai Smile shuts down after a decade of losses

2 hours ago
Driver injured as paper boxes fall from truck in Chachoengsao Road deaths

Driver injured as paper boxes fall from truck in Chachoengsao

2 hours ago
Thailand sukiyaki price war heats up as restaurants slash prices Business News

Thailand sukiyaki price war heats up as restaurants slash prices

2 hours ago
Police arrest drug suspect after dramatic Nonthaburi chase Crime News

Police arrest drug suspect after dramatic Nonthaburi chase

3 hours ago
Thai Customs seize 700 plus tonnes of toxic waste from Morocco Bangkok News

Thai Customs seize 700 plus tonnes of toxic waste from Morocco

3 hours ago
Full steam ahead! Thai transport tsar fast-tracks mega makeover Thailand News

Full steam ahead! Thai transport tsar fast-tracks mega makeover

3 hours ago
Good deed turns violent: Thai woman attacked after helping naked wanderer Thailand News

Good deed turns violent: Thai woman attacked after helping naked wanderer

3 hours ago
Mother and daughter die in Bangkok cement truck collision Bangkok News

Mother and daughter die in Bangkok cement truck collision

3 hours ago
Phuket’s election results are in: 10 new mayors announced Phuket News

Phuket’s election results are in: 10 new mayors announced

3 hours ago
Blaze of rage! Fire guts bedroom after bitter family feud in Pattaya Pattaya News

Blaze of rage! Fire guts bedroom after bitter family feud in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Thailand, Cambodia to resolve border dispute through dialogue Thailand News

Thailand, Cambodia to resolve border dispute through dialogue

4 hours ago
Thai man stabs grocery store owner 31 times, claiming romantic betrayal Crime News

Thai man stabs grocery store owner 31 times, claiming romantic betrayal

4 hours ago
Smashed! Drunken row ends in bottle attack on disabled soldier Pattaya News

Smashed! Drunken row ends in bottle attack on disabled soldier

4 hours ago
Urgent search for missing 72 year old woman in Phuket canal Phuket News

Urgent search for missing 72 year old woman in Phuket canal

4 hours ago
Income discrepancies arise over NBCT lawyer’s 12m baht claim Thailand News

Income discrepancies arise over NBCT lawyer’s 12m baht claim

4 hours ago
High stakes: Pattaya drug dealers busted in party sting Pattaya News

High stakes: Pattaya drug dealers busted in party sting

4 hours ago
Thai downpour leaves 57 provinces singing in the rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thai downpour leaves 57 provinces singing in the rain

5 hours ago
Pattaya police bottle kratom cocktail racket in midnight raids Pattaya News

Pattaya police bottle kratom cocktail racket in midnight raids

5 hours ago
Frenchman arrested in Pattaya for allegedly abusing 13 year old girl Pattaya News

Frenchman arrested in Pattaya for allegedly abusing 13 year old girl

20 hours ago
Cambodian hackers target Thai websites over border dispute Thailand News

Cambodian hackers target Thai websites over border dispute

20 hours ago
Crime NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
305 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Good deed turns violent: Thai woman attacked after helping naked wanderer

Good deed turns violent: Thai woman attacked after helping naked wanderer

3 hours ago
Thai news reporter accused of public sex and online porn sale

Thai news reporter accused of public sex and online porn sale

20 hours ago
Thai man kills wife in car amid alleged double life and financial dispute

Thai man kills wife in car amid alleged double life and financial dispute

21 hours ago
Gay Thai man accuses boyfriend of stealing gold, physically assaults him

Gay Thai man accuses boyfriend of stealing gold, physically assaults him

23 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x