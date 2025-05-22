Senators revolt: Block vote on key appointments amid scandal

Minority senators seek to halt Senate's selection of independent organisation members

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Photo courtesy of Bloomberg

Thailand’s political arena is heating up as a group of senators prepares to demand the suspension of a key selection process amid explosive allegations of vote-rigging.

A coalition of so-called “minority senators,” led by Premsak Piayura and Nantana Nantavaropas, is gathering signatures to halt the Senate’s scheduled selection of members to several independent organisations during its session May 29-30.

The call for suspension follows ongoing investigations by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and the Election Commission (EC) into widespread irregularities in last year’s Senate election.

The DSI is focusing on allegations of money laundering and collusion, while the EC is probing breaches of Senate election laws. So far, more than 140 people, including the first batch of 55 sitting senators, have been summoned for questioning. Those on the reserve list who lost in the previous election may also be dragged into the scandal.

With trust in the Senate already under pressure, the minority group argues it would be inappropriate, and potentially damaging, for accused senators to take part in selecting members of critical oversight bodies. The positions up for grabs include two Constitutional Court judges, one election commissioner, three National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) members, and one attorney-general nominee.

“The selection process must be stopped immediately,” said Nantana. “Allowing those under investigation to choose members of watchdog organisations is a dangerous conflict of interest. It could tarnish the credibility of these institutions for years to come.”

Dr Premsak echoed the concern, stating that the May 29-30 special session should focus solely on the national budget bill for the 2026 fiscal year. However, the Senate has included the appointment process in its agenda and plans to hold a separate meeting for the selection.

Senator Nantana warned of a looming constitutional crisis, noting that Senate Speaker Mongkol Surasajja, who would oversee the session, is himself one of the 55 senators under investigation, reported Bangkok Post.

Photo of Mongkol Surasajja courtesy of Der Farang

The group plans to collect at least 20 signatures to formally petition Mongkol to suspend the process. Nantana also revealed plans to file a petition with the Constitutional Court, seeking to temporarily strip the Senate of its authority to appoint officials to independent agencies while the probe continues.

“This could leave a permanent stain on Thailand’s democracy,” Nantana added. “We must act now before irreparable damage is done.”

Senators revolt: Block vote on key appointments amid scandal

