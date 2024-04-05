Thailand and China join forces for lunar and space research

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand and China have taken a significant leap towards space exploration, establishing initial agreements for collaboration on the peaceful use of outer space and international lunar research stations. These pacts were announced by the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

The intent behind these Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) is the formation of a joint working group, focused on space exploration and applications. This encompasses not just data exchanges but also training for personnel involved in the projects.

In addition to this, both nations consented to collaborate on the evaluation, engineering and administration of lunar research stations, according to the CNSA. This collaboration signifies a significant step forward in the field of lunar research and exploration.

The CNSA further revealed that a space weather monitor, developed by Thailand, had been selected by China for its Chang’e-7 lunar probe mission last year. This mission underscores the increasingly cooperative relationship between the two countries in the realm of space exploration.

The Chang’e-7 mission, scheduled for launch around 2026, is set to explore resources on the moon’s south pole. The aim is to pave the way for long-term human habitation on the lunar surface. This ambitious venture is part of China’s broader objective to land astronauts on the moon by the year 2030, reported Bangkok Post.

This joint venture between China and Thailand signifies an important step in international cooperation for space exploration. It is a testament to the potential benefits and advancements that can be achieved through collaboration in this rapidly evolving field.

In related news, Thailand’s entitlement to utilise the satellite orbit at 50.5° East may be revoked following its expiration in 2025 due to its prolonged vacancy.

There’s speculation in the industry that the upcoming auctions for the unclaimed orbit slots at 50.5° and 142° E by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) might not be successful. This is due to the expectation that the number of potential bidders will not meet the minimum requirement outlined in the awarding conditions for these slots.