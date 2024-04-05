Kazakh woman nabbed for illegal online sex services on Koh Samui

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Surat Thani immigration authorities recently apprehended a 35 year old woman from Kazakhstan for illegally selling sexual services online.

The arrest occurred in a hotel room on the island of Koh Samui as part of a crackdown on foreign criminal activities in Thailand.

The investigation, led by Police Captain Psathorn Saenyindee, was informed by a tip-off from a concerned foreign national about the suspect, who was using WhatsApp to facilitate her services. A sting operation was set up, where an undercover officer agreed to pay US$350 (approximately 13,000 baht) for sexual services. The suspect sent photographs of herself to the officer, and upon arriving at the designated hotel room, she was caught in the act of preparing for the illicit encounter.

Upon her arrest, the officers found 10,000 baht in cash, which matched the serial numbers recorded by the undercover agent, and personal items, including a bottle of DUREX lubricant. Further investigation of the Kazakh woman named Anel Toyshubekova, revealed she entered Thailand on a tourist visa, which expired on November 1 last year, thereby overstaying her permitted time in the country.

During questioning, Toyshubekova confessed to working under an agent named Linda, who would contact her with work and take 40% commission, paid in digital currency. This agent, believed to be operating from outside Thailand, manages a network of women selling sexual services online across various websites.

Authorities are now expanding their investigation to track down the agent and dismantle the larger operation, reported KhaoSod.

Toyshubekova faces charges of prostitution and overstaying her visa. She has been transferred to the Bo Phut Police Station in Surat Thani for legal proceedings.

In related news, a fourth Russian woman has been arrested in Wichit, Phuket for providing illicit sexual services. The suspect, a 22 year old Russian national, was nabbed on Monday, March 18, during a clandestine operation at a local hotel.