Major online gambling operation in Chiang Rai shut down, 3 arrests

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 16:48, 05 April 2024| Updated: 16:48, 05 April 2024
Photo via Facebook/ คนข่าวเข้ม

Digital Economy and Society Ministry (DE) officers arrested two Thai men and one Thai woman in the northern province of Chiang Rai for an online gambling operation which had a monthly circulation of over 600 million baht.

The arrests took place during raids at various locations in Chiang Rai on April 4. These raids followed the execution of nine search warrants and 17 arrest warrants issued by the court.

The 17 suspects named in the warrants were involved in the operation of three online gambling websites: LIVEUFA 777, AKA47, and LUNA777.

According to the DE, these three gambling websites were managed by a prominent criminal syndicate in Thailand’s northern region, with a monthly turnover exceeding 600 million baht.

Additionally, the gang was reportedly involved in money laundering and drug trafficking in northern Thailand.

During the raids, officers managed to arrest three suspects: 39 year old Thai man Siam Katechai, a Thai man named Wuttichai, and a Thai woman named On-uma.

Officers seized various assets acquired by profits from the gambling operation, including cars, mobile phones, computers, designer brand bags, a collection of expensive figurines, guns, and ammunition. The total value of these assets exceeded 50 million baht.

They initially face two charges including:

  • Section 9 of the Act on Prevention and Suppression of Money Laundering: entering into a conspiracy to commit money laundering. The penalty is imprisonment from one to ten years, a fine from 20,000 to 200,000 baht, or both.
  • Section 12 of the Gambling Act: organising or promoting gambling. The penalty is imprisonment for up to two years, a fine of up to 2,000 baht, or both.

The leaders of the criminal gang, who happen to be twin brothers, were absent during the raids but later reached out to the police, expressing their intention to surrender themselves to the officers imminently.

As reported by Channel 7, the twins opted for surrender as they realised evasion of arrest was futile, given the substantial evidence and financial transactions uncovered. However, the precise charges against the twins have not yet been disclosed to the public.

