Thai YouTuber shoots man in leg over football betting dispute

Photo via Amarin TV

A Thai YouTuber, with over one million subscribers, shot a former boxer in the leg at a restaurant in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok over a football bet and financial dispute.

The victim, 38 year old Atikhun “Oat” Nueangpim, sought help from Porramate Chaipatcharakunpong, the President of the Advisory Committee of the Nonthaburi Provincial Prosecutor, fearing he would never receive justice due to the other party’s influential status.

Oat recounted the incident to Porramate and Channel 3, explaining that he had arranged to meet with the other party, 42 year old Anusorn Thuptate, well-known for his YouTube channel Once Upon a Time by Coke Zero, at the restaurant in Nonthaburi to clear up their conflict.

Oat revealed that Anusorn misunderstood him after he urged him to use 70,000 baht of his money to bet on football for him. The agreement was made when Anusorn was drunk, leading to misunderstandings in the football betting but Oat did not clarify how.

According to Oat, he expressed his willingness to compensate Anusorn with the 70,000 baht that his former friend lost in a football betting mistake.

On the day of the incident, Oat agreed to meet Anusorn at a restaurant, believing they could resolve their issue amicably as they had been friends. However, Anusorn brandished a gun and threatened him before firing. Oat managed to press the gun down, causing the shot to hit his leg instead of a vital area.

Oat revealed that he decided to seek help from Porramate due to concerns for his safety. Anusorn was well-known and had connections with influential people, while Oat was just a former boxer without any power.

Porramate ensured Oat’s safety and believed it was important to hear the other side of the story. He planned to discuss the matter with Bang Yai Police Station and summon the other party for questioning.

Anusorn reportedly visited Oat at the hospital with his employees but Oat refused to speak with him for fear of another altercation.

Channel 3 reported that Bang Yai Police Station had already summoned Anusorn for questioning, and he admitted to his wrongdoing. Details on the legal punishment for the gunman have not yet been released.