Phyathai Hospital celebrates app success with healthcare promotions and benefits

Image Courtesy of Phyathai-Paolo Hospital Group

Phyathai Hospital has announced healthcare promotions to celebrate 500,000 people downloading their Health Up mobile application.

Until September 30, patients at Phyathai-Paolo Group hospitals can access a 2-for-1 deal on specialised medical assessments and evaluations.

Individually, these services cost 5,500 THB, but users who provide proof of registering with the app can book one additional Health Up Celebration package for free.

The Health Up Celebration includes 17 eligible medical examinations, administered by specialist physicians.

In addition to standard physical examinations or assessments of your vital signs, you can book in for X-rays, cholesterol tests, or a Complete Blood Count (CBC).

The promotion also allows users to add extra health examinations for only 500 THB, and they can purchase LAVITA, BREA and OWA products with a 10% discount from the Phyathai Life booth.

How the app works

Health Up is a mobile application functioning as a directory and booking service for all Phyathai-Paolo Group hospital branches.

After registering on the app, your personal details will be verified against the database of your selected hospital to verify whether you have been a previous patient.

Through the app, users can book appointments, explore medical services, make payments and read the profiles of specialists and hospital staff members.

App users after the Phyathai Health Up celebration ends can still access exclusive discounts and benefits.

Patients who spend over 40,000 THB will become an “Earth Star Member”, giving patients discounted room rates, medication, vaccinations and dental services.

Patients who spend over 150,000 THB or 500,000 THB will become a “Millennium Star” or “Golden Jubilee” member respectively, netting service discounts of up to 20%.

Health Up app users are also eligible to collect Fit Points, which can be used to purchase tote bags, cosmetic products, and vouchers for restaurants.

For every 50 THB spent by the patient (or paid for with their insurance schemes), they will receive 1 Fit Point, which is valid for two years after being earned.

Health Up, available to both IOS and Android phone users features the Phyathai 1, 2, 3, Sriracha, Nawamin and Phaholyothin hospital branches.

Phyathai-Paolo Hospital Group’s expansion

The Phyathai-Paolo Hospital Group earlier this year announced the opening of the Phyathai Sriracha 2 Hospital.

Focusing on the development of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), Sriracha 2 opened in March after increased demand for medical services in the region.

With 1,500 daily outpatient visits and 113 inpatient beds, Sriracha 2 specialises in more complex medical treatments and specialised healthcare provision.

This expansion aligns with current government policies aiming to make Thailand a leader in health tourism, and the Phyathai-Paolo Hospital Group continues to acknowledge both travellers and locals desire more wellness-oriented experiences.

The Phyathai-Paolo Group has high hopes for Sriracha 2 to become a medical hub for Chonburi and surrounding regions.