Thailand
Thai woman charged for selling fake discount vouchers
UPDATE
A Thai woman has been charged with selling fake discount vouchers for hotels in Pattaya. The suspect denies all allegations.
Last June, more than 700 victims filed a complaint with the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) in Bangkok. They made known that they were lured into buying fake vouchers for 5-star hotels, pool villas, restaurants, and activities in Pattaya from a Chon Buri-based travel agency, Colour Ocean Group.
One victim reported that the Colour Ocean Group put the vouchers on sale via Facebook Live that offered huge discounts, such as a 999 baht voucher for only 22 baht. However, when the victims tried to use the vouchers they were rejected by the businesses. Contacting the agency to claim their money back proved to be unsuccessful.
It was reported that victims lost more than three million baht.
The investigating police officer from the CIB acknowledged the case and promised to look into the matter.
Yesterday, Khaosod reported that a Colour Ocean Group staff member, a 39 year old woman called Tippawan (surname reserved), was arrested at her condominium in the Bang Phlat district of Bangkok.
Tippawan allegedly lured customers to buy accommodation packages from hotels in the Central Group and Grande Centre Point Space Pattaya.
Tippawan was charged under Section 14 of the Computer Act, committing fraud and corruption by importing fake information or forged data to a computer system to cause damage to other people.
The penalty is up to five years in prison, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.
Tippawan denied she is guilty.
The investigation is continuing.
ORIGINAL STORY: Fake voucher victims demand action against Pattaya travel agent
Angry victims lured into buying fake vouchers worth millions of baht are demanding immediate police action against a Chon Buri-based travel company after six months of procrastination.
Sixty victims yesterday submitted a letter to the Central Investigation Bureau commissioner asking him to follow up on their complaints about being conned into buying fake vouchers from the Colour Ocean Group.
A member of the Colour Ocean Group staff, who has not been paid since she started working for the company, revealed hundreds of people have been duped into the fake voucher scheme for restaurants and accommodations in Pattaya.
The victims’ lawyer, Ratchapon Sirisakorn, yesterday filed his clients’ complaints to the CIB in Bangkok because the original grievance to the Consumer Protection Police Division, and Pattaya City Police Station, in February, has not moved forward.
Ratchapon told media that the agency sold the vouchers with big discounts via Facebook Live. For example, hotel vouchers worth 999 baht were sold at 22 baht.
A female victim, Prapada, revealed that she could use the vouchers she purchased when they originally went on sale. So, she decided to stock up and resell the coupons. The 33 year old made profits of about 300 to 400 baht per voucher. The coupons were for 5-star hotels, pool villas, restaurants, and activities in Pattaya.
Prapada’s customers contacted her in November last year, alerting her that the businesses had started rejecting the vouchers. She called Colour Ocean Group but they refused to refund her, claiming the company had run into some problems.
Prapada gathered the names of 700 victims so she could sue the agency that owed them about 3 million baht.
Colour Ocean Group staff member, Nanthaphat, revealed she was invited to work for the company after she bought a voucher on the agency’s Facebook page.
The 39 year old said the agency didn’t pay contract fees to the restaurants and accommodations, so those businesses refused the vouchers.
Nanthaphat added that she and 124 other staff haven’t been paid since they started working for the company. She said they have filed a complaint with the Department of Employment, but nothing has happened.
The Superintendent of the Investigative Department of CPPD, Teenattakorn Wattanasaengprasert, revealed the case was taking a long time because of the sheer volume of victims the police have to question.
He added the police would conclude the case and request arrest warrants from the court as soon as possible.
Thai woman charged for selling fake discount vouchers
