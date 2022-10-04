Europeans arrested in Iran

Iran’s authorities are continuing their brutal crackdown amidst the country’s latest uprising. But the crackdown isn’t limited to Iranians. Nine European nationals have now been arrested, several media outlets reported on October 1.

Iran’s intelligence ministry says the people arrested are from Poland, Sweden, Germany, Italy, France and the Netherlands.

Local media said that intelligence officers had arrested people considered foreign agents. The German, French, British, and Swedish embassies have now been warned over the involvement of these “agents” in the latest wave of protests, the ministry said.

A Norway-based NGO called Iran Human Rights reported last week that at least 83 people had been killed. This included children, IHR said.

Iran has now entered the third week of its largest protest movement since 2019. The protests spread like wildfire across the country after a young woman died on September 16 after being arrested by the so-called “morality police.” The morality police arrested her for violating Iran’s strict dress code for women.

Since then, videos of protesters screaming “Woman, life, liberty” have gone viral on social media. Iranian women can be seen throwing their hijabs in the air and burning them.

Yesterday, news spread that Iranian authorities had cracked down on students at one of the country’s most prestigious universities, Sharif University of Technology. Students and professors were reportedly beaten, and shots can be heard in videos on social media.

