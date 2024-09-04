Thai wheelchair fencing queen’s stunning comeback victory

Published: 15:34, 04 September 2024
Thai wheelchair fencing queen’s stunning comeback victory


In a thrilling showdown at the Paralympic Games in Paris, Thai wheelchair fencing queen Saysunee Jana clinched her fourth gold medal in a nail-biting women’s sabre category B final yesterday. The 50 year old wheelchair fencing legend defied the odds, defeating China’s Xiao Rong, the world’s No.3, with a razor-thin 15-14 victory.

Saysunee, ranked No. 4 globally, faced a daunting challenge as she trailed her 31 year old opponent with a score of 6-8 in the first period. Yet, the seasoned athlete refused to back down, launching a fierce comeback that saw her level the score at 14-14 in the second period. In a dramatic finish, a video review confirmed that Saysunee had landed the decisive hit, securing her first gold of these Paralympic Games.

Reflecting on the victory, Saysunee’s determination shone through.

“I knew I had to dig deep, and I did. This win is for Thailand.”

As of today, Thailand proudly holds the 16th spot on the Paralympic medal table, boasting 14 medals: four gold, four silver, and six bronze. China dominates the rankings with an impressive haul of 115 medals, including 53 golds. Following closely are the United Kingdom with 61 medals, the United States with 53, and Brazil with 48, reported The Nation.

In related news, Saysunee and wheelchair racer Athiwat Paengnuea were chosen as the flag bearers for the Thai contingent at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, which kicked off on Wednesday, August 28. With 79 athletes competing in 15 sports, Thailand prepared for its 11th appearance at the Paralympic Games.

In other news, Thai taekwondo star Khwansuda Phuangkitcha, aka Khwan, clinched Thailand’s first medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, securing a bronze in the women’s 47-kilogramme taekwondo category. Khwansuda triumphed over Iran’s Maryam Abdollahpour Deroei in a fiercely contested match. The bout concluded in a 4-4 tie, leading to a golden round where no points were scored.

Ultimately, Khwansuda, ranked third in the world, emerged victorious through superior points and her exceptional fighting techniques.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

