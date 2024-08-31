Thai taekwondo star wins Thailand’s first Paralympic medal in Paris

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thai taekwondo star Khwansuda Phuangkitcha, aka Khwan, clinched Thailand’s first medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, securing a bronze in the women’s 47-kilogramme taekwondo category.

Khwansuda triumphed over Iran’s Maryam Abdollahpour Deroei in a fiercely contested match.

The bout concluded in a 4-4 tie, leading to a golden round where no points were scored. Ultimately, Khwansuda, ranked third in the world, emerged victorious through superior points and her exceptional fighting techniques. This achievement marks Thailand’s first medal at the 17th Summer Paralympic Games.

“I wish I could have done better. I want to thank everyone for all their encouragement. I will come back in the next four years to win the gold medal.”

The 23 year old from Prachuap Khiri Khan expressed her gratitude and determination to strive for gold in future competitions.

Earlier in the quarterfinals, Khwansuda defeated Turkey’s Nurcihan Ekinci with a score of 8-4. She then faced Uzbekistan’s Ziyodakhon Isakova in the semifinals, narrowly losing 3-5, which set her up for the bronze medal match, reported Bangkok Post.

