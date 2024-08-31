Thai taekwondo star wins Thailand’s first Paralympic medal in Paris

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 09:46, 31 August 2024| Updated: 09:46, 31 August 2024
Thai taekwondo star Khwansuda Phuangkitcha, aka Khwan, clinched Thailand’s first medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, securing a bronze in the women’s 47-kilogramme taekwondo category.

Khwansuda triumphed over Iran’s Maryam Abdollahpour Deroei in a fiercely contested match.

The bout concluded in a 4-4 tie, leading to a golden round where no points were scored. Ultimately, Khwansuda, ranked third in the world, emerged victorious through superior points and her exceptional fighting techniques. This achievement marks Thailand’s first medal at the 17th Summer Paralympic Games.

“I wish I could have done better. I want to thank everyone for all their encouragement. I will come back in the next four years to win the gold medal.”

The 23 year old from Prachuap Khiri Khan expressed her gratitude and determination to strive for gold in future competitions.

Earlier in the quarterfinals, Khwansuda defeated Turkey’s Nurcihan Ekinci with a score of 8-4. She then faced Uzbekistan’s Ziyodakhon Isakova in the semifinals, narrowly losing 3-5, which set her up for the bronze medal match, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, Thailand erupted with joy as taekwondo star Panipak Wongpattanakit delivered a stunning victory, securing her country’s first Olympic gold medal by defending her title in the taekwondo women’s flyweight division against China’s Guo Qing. Panipak, who plans to retire after the Paris Games, ended her illustrious career on a high note by becoming the first Thai athlete to win two Olympic gold medals.

In other news, in a night of electrifying action at the Paris Olympics, Thai weightlifters Theerapong Silachai and Surodchana Khambao delivered standout performances, clinching silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Theerapong, a 21 year old prodigy, made history by becoming the first Thai male weightlifter to win an Olympic silver medal in the men’s 61-kilogramme weightlifting category. Despite facing a tough session with 44 red lights and 28 white lights on the scoreboard, Silachai’s persistence paid off. Ranked sixth in qualifying, he was the only competitor to complete all six attempts.

