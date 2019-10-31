Bar dancers in Pattaya claim boss owes them 400,000 baht | The Thaiger

PHOTO: “Each dancer was promised a daily salary of 1,200 baht” – The Sun

Bar girls, employed as go-go dancers in a bar on Pattaya’s infamous Walking Street, have filed a police report alleging their foreign boss has withheld 400,000 baht in unpaid wages. The Bangkok Post reports that around 30 girls allege they have not been paid since starting work on October 14, despite their employer saying they would be paid every 10 days.

The girls are being represented by a 29 year old woman known only as ‘Gift’, also a dancer at the Hidden A Go Go bar. It’s understood the girls’ first payment was due last Monday, but they never received the money and were then unable to contact their boss.

Ms Gift says each dancer was promised a daily salary of 1,200 baht, making 400,000 baht in total overdue wages. The average daily minimum wage in Thailand is around 330 baht. The ‘bar girls’ would also receive tips on top of their wage.

“Everyone has worked hard. We must dance on high heels for 7-8 hours a day. We all need to send money to parents and children, pay room rents and cover our personal expenses.”

The Bangkok Post reports that police are processing the women’s complaint and have also advised them to file a complaint with the Labour Department.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post