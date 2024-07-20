Thai tenant shocks owner by bringing 29 cats for one night (video)

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tenant staying at a daily rental room shocked the owner by bringing 29 cats along for just one night. Initially, the situation seemed amicable, but it ended poorly.

TikTok user @brand2lor, who owns daily and monthly rental rooms, posted a clip showing the aftermath of a guest who rented a room for a single night and brought along 29 cats. The incident was reported yesterday, July 19, after complaints from other occupants on the same floor about a foul odour emanating from the room. Upon initially knocking on the door and receiving no response, the owner used a spare key to unlock the room and discovered the cats. The room was filled with cat urine and faeces, and the stench spread outside.

“The guest moved in last night. This is a daily rental room, and while the residence allows pets, it’s typically one to three animals per room. The guest initially claimed to have one cat but ended up bringing 29.”

The cats appeared well-groomed and were of various breeds, indicating they were not strays.

“Loving animals is good, but this causes inconvenience to others, so I had to check the room.”

Subsequently, contact was made with the cat owner, who explained that the cats are usually kept at home in a separate, air-conditioned room with someone to care for them. Due to ongoing home renovations, the owner decided to bring the cats to the rental room temporarily. The tenant assured that all cats would be taken back to their home in the countryside. Additionally, the woman agreed to take full responsibility for a worker who got bitten by one of the cats, covering medical expenses and lost wages.

After this, the cats were taken back home. However, the situation escalated when the worker who had been bitten by the cat reported that the woman failed to follow through on her promise to cover medical expenses and lost wages. The worker requested 1,500 baht for medical costs and 500 baht for lost wages, but the woman claimed she needed to consult with her accountant and lawyer before making any payments. Eventually, the woman blocked all contact with the worker.

The incident has sparked a significant online discussion, with many expressing their disbelief and frustration over the situation, reported KhaoSod.