Paris Air Show: Thailand and Textron join forces on fighter fleet

Deal boosts RTAF’s readiness for pilot training and combat missions

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, June 19, 2025
A high-flying deal was struck at the Paris Air Show this week as Textron Aviation Defence LLC joined forces with Thai Aviation Industries (TAI) to launch a major support programme for the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF).

In a Memorandum of Agreement (MOU) signed at the international aviation event, the two companies agreed to jointly sustain and support Thailand’s fleet of Beechcraft T-6TH and AT-6TH aircraft — the backbone of the nation’s flight training and light attack operations.

“This agreement with Thai Aviation Industries ensures the highest level of sustainment support for the RTAF and is an important element of our commitment to the growth of Thailand’s aerospace industry,” said Tom Webster, vice president of Defence Sales at Textron Aviation Defence.

The deal blends American engineering muscle with Thai maintenance expertise. Textron, based in Wichita, Kansas, is the original manufacturer of the Beechcraft aircraft, while TAI, headquartered in Bangkok, has long been a go-to partner for the RTAF in technical support and aircraft servicing.

The collaboration promises to deliver long-term readiness for the RTAF’s elite pilot training missions and light combat operations. As part of the agreement, both firms aim to increase efficiency and reduce costs through shared technology, logistics, and localised support.

The Beechcraft T-6TH and AT-6TH Wolverines are no ordinary planes. Purpose-built for speed, precision and low-cost operation, the T-6 Texan II has already clocked over five million flight hours across 14 countries and two NATO training schools — making it the world’s leading Integrated Training System.

Meanwhile, the AT-6 Wolverine packs a punch. Designed for counter-insurgency and light attack missions, the aircraft is equipped with cutting-edge surveillance, strike capabilities, and networked battlefield communication systems, linking every sensor to every operator in real time, reported Businesswire.

