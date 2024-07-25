Homeless Thai couple caught having sex in temple in Isaan (video)

Photo via Channel 8

A Thai monk caught a homeless couple having sex in a temple in the Isaan province of Surin and called the police to the scene to stop them from continuing the dirty deed.

Officers from Mueang Surin Police Station were called to the temple in the middle of the night after the monk found the homeless couple engaging in sexual activity. The monk revealed to Channel 8 that he heard a woman’s voice and searched for the source of the sound.

The monk disclosed that he initially thought the voice came from an injured person or a thief and rushed to check. Unexpectedly, he stumbled upon the couple having sex. He asked them to stop and called police to the scene.

A video of the police urging the couple to leave the scene was shared by the media. The homeless man was seen trying to wake his girlfriend, who pretended to be asleep out of embarrassment. The woman refused to get up and asked the man to leave before her.

The police reported that the woman was half-naked, so they asked her to dress and leave the temple. They later revealed that the couple had drunk alcohol together and wanted to have sex but had no home.

The police did not press any charges against them, as the temple insisted on not taking legal action, feeling sorry for their homelessness. However, officers warned them not to repeat their actions to avoid legal punishment.

A similar story was reported in the Isaan province of Khon Kaen, where a homeless couple was caught engaging in sexual activity on a roadside bench near a railway track in the city centre. The two were later summoned to pay fines but the amounts were not revealed by the police.

Another incident took place in February of last year in the northern province of Phitsanulok. In this case, two homeless men and one woman were caught engaging in a threesome on a pedestrian bridge. Their public sex resulted in a fine of 500 baht each.