Thailand joins forces with Cambodia to tackle call centre gangs

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Top police officials from Thailand and Cambodia have declared war on call centre gangs, vowing to put an end to their reign of terror. The two nations agreed to collaborate during a high-stakes teleconference held today, sparking hope for millions affected by these scams.

The critical agreement was struck between the Royal Thai Police, led by Commissioner-General Police General Torsak Sukvimol, and Cambodia’s National Police Chief Sar Thet, along with other senior officers. The meeting, which took place in the conference room on the 20th floor of the First Building of the Thai police headquarters, set the stage for an unprecedented crackdown on cybercrime.

From the Thai side, the meeting was attended by a host of high-ranking officials including Deputy Commissioner-Pol. Gen. Kitrat Phanphet and Assistant Commissioner-General Pol. Lt. Gen. Thatchai Pitanilabutr. Joining them were commissioners from the Cyber-Crime Investigation Bureau and Immigration Bureau, as well as representatives from the Bank of Thailand, the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), and the Digital Economy and Social Development Ministry (MDES).

In line with the policies of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet, both sides agreed to intensify their cooperation against call centre gangs. The Thai police presented alarming data showing a surge in online crimes and appealed for Cambodian assistance to dismantle gangs operating from within their borders.

The meeting concluded with a firm commitment to meet again in Phnom Penh next week, with joint operations slated to start within two months, reported The Nation.

In related news, cyber police arrested members of a call centre gang impersonating officials from the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) and defrauding a high-ranking female official from the Ministry of Justice of over 700,000 baht.

Cyber police, directed by Vorawat Watnakornbancha, led a raid to arrest two individuals, based on a warrant from the Maha Sarakham Provincial Court. Both were charged with public fraud, falsifying computer data, and money laundering.