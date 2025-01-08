Krabi snake catcher bitten by king cobra draws public support

The well-known snake catcher in Krabi is receiving support from the public after getting bitten by a giant king cobra. The incident left Sutee “Bung Cha” Naewhat in a serious condition and at risk of losing his arm. The story has gained a lot of attention given his dedication to helping others over the past 17 years.

The news emerged following a social media post showing the 40 year old volunteer, associated with the Ao Nang Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, undergoing treatment for a snake bite on his arm.

Sutee’s girlfriend recounted the incident that took place on December 24 last year. Sutee was called to a relative’s home in Khao Thong, Mueang district, Krabi province, to deal with a large snake found inside.

While attempting to capture the snake with his equipment, Sutee was bitten on the arm. He was quickly taken to the hospital, where he remained for several days.

Doctors noted that Sutee’s calmness during the bite prevented excessive venom from entering his bloodstream. However, his arm required surgery to remove damaged tissue and prevent further complications.

Supporters have rallied around Sutee, recognising his longstanding commitment to helping others and his expertise in handling venomous snakes.

His girlfriend mentioned that Sutee, who has over 300,000 followers supporting him, loves to assist people and has been catching snakes for more than 17 years. The news team also extends its hopes for Sutee’s full recovery and safety during this challenging time, reported KhaoSod.

According to data from the Thai Ministry of Public Health, on average, 30–40 people die from snake bites in Thailand each year. However, the number of reported snake bites is much higher, with thousands of cases annually.

The relatively low fatality rate is due to widespread access to medical treatment, including antivenom, and increased public awareness about how to respond to snake bites.

In related news, the Ratchaburi Provincial Commercial Affairs Office fined a Thai snake photoshoot operator 1,000 baht for allegedly overcharging a South Korean influencer 2,500 baht for photos with his snakes at the Damnoen Saduak Floating Market in the central province of Ratchaburi.

In other news, a massive python was discovered after devouring two adorable kittens in a grocery store near the mountains in Phatthalung. It was too full to move, prompting rescue officials to capture and release it back into nature.

