Golden eel with number-like markings found in Phayao pond

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee46 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, January 22, 2025
79 1 minute read
Golden eel with number-like markings found in Phayao pond
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Residents of Ban San in Tha Champhi subdistrict, Mueang district, Phayao province, are abuzz after a unique golden eel was found, with markings resembling numbers on its head. The 54 year old resident who discovered it, Phaiwan, expressed surprise, having never seen anything like it before.

The eel, weighing nearly half a kilogramme and measuring 50 to 60 centimetres, was caught in a pond by Phaiwan on the morning of January 21. The distinct black markings on its head, resembling numbers, have led locals to believe the eel could bring good fortune.

Advertisements

Rather than releasing it or cooking it, Phaiwan and the locals have decided to keep it in a glass tank.

Phaiwan recounted how he had placed a basket in his pond that morning. Upon lifting it, he discovered the striking golden eel inside.

Related Articles

Weighing close to half a kilogramme and stretching over 50 to 60 centimetres, the eel’s unique appearance caught his attention. The black spots near its eyes, resembling numbers, were something he had never encountered, reported Khaosod.

Believing the eel might bring him luck, Phaiwan plans to keep it in a specially prepared glass tank.

Golden eel with number-like markings found in Phayao pond | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In related news, a golden eel caught the attention of locals in Prachinburi, leading them to believe it would bring good luck and prompting them to keep it. Residents are now flocking to see the eel and hoping to get lucky numbers from it.

Advertisements

Residents reported capturing a gleaming golden eel on August 8 last year in the village of Moo 6, Hua Wa Subdistrict, Si Maha Phot District, Prachinburi Province. They have since placed it in a glass tank. The owner believes the eel may bring fortune, hence the decision to keep it.

Upon visiting the site, the house belongs to Phairat Jaikla, a 58 year old contractor. The golden eel is kept in a glass tank alongside common eels. Unlike the other eels, this one is entirely golden, making it quite a spectacle.

Latest Thailand News
Driver killed as car crashes into electricity pole in Phetchaburi Road deaths

Driver killed as car crashes into electricity pole in Phetchaburi

57 seconds ago
State Welfare Card applications to open by March Finance

State Welfare Card applications to open by March

10 minutes ago
Thai actress accused of swindling 20 million baht and threatening victims Crime News

Thai actress accused of swindling 20 million baht and threatening victims

12 minutes ago
Toddler in critical condition after falling into water container Thailand News

Toddler in critical condition after falling into water container

14 minutes ago
Khon Kaen: 4 year old girl has close brush with child abductor Crime News

Khon Kaen: 4 year old girl has close brush with child abductor

25 minutes ago
Family demands justice after cyclist&#8217;s death in Chiang Rai Crime News

Family demands justice after cyclist’s death in Chiang Rai

28 minutes ago
Thai sedan driver arrested for intentionally hitting and killing motorcyclist Bangkok News

Thai sedan driver arrested for intentionally hitting and killing motorcyclist

29 minutes ago
Golden eel with number-like markings found in Phayao pond Thailand News

Golden eel with number-like markings found in Phayao pond

46 minutes ago
Five arrested in Bangkok drug bust, 1.65 tonnes of Ice seized Bangkok News

Five arrested in Bangkok drug bust, 1.65 tonnes of Ice seized

48 minutes ago
Teen girl escapes unwanted advances by boat driver in Ayutthaya Crime News

Teen girl escapes unwanted advances by boat driver in Ayutthaya

58 minutes ago
Sedan crashes into bus on road towards Jomtien Beach, 2 injured Crime News

Sedan crashes into bus on road towards Jomtien Beach, 2 injured

1 hour ago
Police arrest man for trafficking 14 year old girl in Narathiwat Crime News

Police arrest man for trafficking 14 year old girl in Narathiwat

1 hour ago
Thailand tackles high airfares for Songkran festival Aviation News

Thailand tackles high airfares for Songkran festival

1 hour ago
Chiang Rai teens arrested for illegal money transfers Crime News

Chiang Rai teens arrested for illegal money transfers

1 hour ago
Thailand updates family registration for equal marriage rights Bangkok News

Thailand updates family registration for equal marriage rights

2 hours ago
Hospital admits infant body swap due to name, age similarities Thailand News

Hospital admits infant body swap due to name, age similarities

2 hours ago
Thailand assures China on tourist safety amid rising arrivals Politics News

Thailand assures China on tourist safety amid rising arrivals

2 hours ago
Chihuahua attacked by delivery worker in Nakhon Si Thammarat Thailand News

Chihuahua attacked by delivery worker in Nakhon Si Thammarat

2 hours ago
Toxic air: Thailand considers work from home nationwide Bangkok News

Toxic air: Thailand considers work from home nationwide

2 hours ago
Deadly crash in Bangkok&#8217;s Chatuchak leaves two women dead Bangkok News

Deadly crash in Bangkok’s Chatuchak leaves two women dead

2 hours ago
48 Bangladeshi/Myanmar immigrants found in Phuket Phuket News

48 Bangladeshi/Myanmar immigrants found in Phuket

2 hours ago
Thailand braces for cold mornings and air pollution alert Thailand News

Thailand braces for cold mornings and air pollution alert

2 hours ago
GSB windfall: Bangkok man wins 40 million baht jackpot Bangkok News

GSB windfall: Bangkok man wins 40 million baht jackpot

18 hours ago
MK Group goes MongKol: Thai hotpot chain’s CNY rebrand Bangkok News

MK Group goes MongKol: Thai hotpot chain’s CNY rebrand

18 hours ago
Treasure game chaos: Chiang Mai teens warned to stay out Chiang Mai News

Treasure game chaos: Chiang Mai teens warned to stay out

18 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee46 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, January 22, 2025
79 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Thai actress accused of swindling 20 million baht and threatening victims

Thai actress accused of swindling 20 million baht and threatening victims

12 minutes ago
Toddler in critical condition after falling into water container

Toddler in critical condition after falling into water container

14 minutes ago
Thailand video news | Bangkok road rage incident turns fatal, Philippines arrests alleged Chinese spy

Thailand video news | Bangkok road rage incident turns fatal, Philippines arrests alleged Chinese spy

24 minutes ago
Khon Kaen: 4 year old girl has close brush with child abductor

Khon Kaen: 4 year old girl has close brush with child abductor

25 minutes ago