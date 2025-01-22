Golden eel with number-like markings found in Phayao pond

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Residents of Ban San in Tha Champhi subdistrict, Mueang district, Phayao province, are abuzz after a unique golden eel was found, with markings resembling numbers on its head. The 54 year old resident who discovered it, Phaiwan, expressed surprise, having never seen anything like it before.

The eel, weighing nearly half a kilogramme and measuring 50 to 60 centimetres, was caught in a pond by Phaiwan on the morning of January 21. The distinct black markings on its head, resembling numbers, have led locals to believe the eel could bring good fortune.

Rather than releasing it or cooking it, Phaiwan and the locals have decided to keep it in a glass tank.

Phaiwan recounted how he had placed a basket in his pond that morning. Upon lifting it, he discovered the striking golden eel inside.

Weighing close to half a kilogramme and stretching over 50 to 60 centimetres, the eel’s unique appearance caught his attention. The black spots near its eyes, resembling numbers, were something he had never encountered, reported Khaosod.

Believing the eel might bring him luck, Phaiwan plans to keep it in a specially prepared glass tank.

In related news, a golden eel caught the attention of locals in Prachinburi, leading them to believe it would bring good luck and prompting them to keep it. Residents are now flocking to see the eel and hoping to get lucky numbers from it.

Residents reported capturing a gleaming golden eel on August 8 last year in the village of Moo 6, Hua Wa Subdistrict, Si Maha Phot District, Prachinburi Province. They have since placed it in a glass tank. The owner believes the eel may bring fortune, hence the decision to keep it.

Upon visiting the site, the house belongs to Phairat Jaikla, a 58 year old contractor. The golden eel is kept in a glass tank alongside common eels. Unlike the other eels, this one is entirely golden, making it quite a spectacle.