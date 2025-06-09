15 year old Thai boy commits suicide following romantic rejection

Teen leaves final message for friend: 'Bring her to me, please'

15 year old Thai boy commits suicide following romantic rejection
Photo via Channel 7

A 15 year old Thai boy committed suicide in a rented room in the central province of Nakhon Pathom yesterday, June 8, allegedly due to an unsuccessful romantic relationship.

A 16 year old boy called officers from Mueang Nakhon Pathom Police Station to assist his friend, referred to as A, at the rented room in the Mueang District of the province at around 4.20pm. A was in the bathroom with a 9mm gun he used to harm himself.

A was struggling to breathe when police arrived with a rescue team. He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. Rescuers transported him to Nakhon Pathom Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A’s friend handed over a suicide note found in the room to the police. In the letter, A asked someone to take care of his grandmother and his motorcycle, and urged anyone who read the message to bring his ex-girlfriend to his funeral.

The friend revealed that A had been in a relationship with the girl for about two years. After they broke up, A struggled to move on and had been trying to reconcile with her. He reportedly developed depression and his behaviour had clearly changed.

Heartbroken teen suicide in Nakhon Pathom
Photo via Channel 7

One day before the incident, A picked his friend up and asked him to stay the night. On the day of the incident, while they were together, A sent his friend a message saying…

“If I’m no longer alive, let her know and bring her to me, please.”

The friend then asked A to take him home. A entered the bathroom, saying he was going to take a shower. Instead, he wrote the letter in the bathroom before shooting himself.

Thai boy suicide after heartbroken
The 16 year old friend who was at the incident scene. | Photo via Channel 7

Despite the likely motive and evidence pointing to suicide, officers stated they would conduct a thorough investigation of the scene and question A’s friend again in more detail.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

