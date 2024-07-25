Thai police crack down on ecstasy disguised as cartoon figurines

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

An alarming rise in a new form of ecstasy, resembling cartoon figurines, has been reported on social media, particularly in Chiang Rai. This new trend makes the drug more appealing and accessible to youth, prompting immediate police action.

Police General Kittirat Phanpet, Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, addressed the issue of ecstasy disguised as cartoon characters. He acknowledged that drug traffickers continually devise new methods to attract users, especially young people. The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) and the Provincial Police Region 5 are currently investigating to trace the origins and distribution channels of these drugs.

“The appearance of these drugs may have changed, but they still contain methamphetamine. Law enforcement must continue to crack down on their illegal trade.”

Recent operations targeted communities in Bangkok plagued by drug distribution. The initiative, dubbed “Clip the Wings of Dealers, Help Users, Create Drug-Free Communities,” began early today. This followed a similar operation on June 27, which resulted in the arrest of several small-scale drug dealers and buyers.

Police Lieutenant General Samran Nuanma, Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, spearheaded the project, focusing on areas identified as high-risk for drug trafficking.

The first operation was notably successful, seizing approximately 6 million methamphetamine pills. This success has motivated continuous efforts to dismantle small-scale drug networks, a priority highlighted by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

“This morning’s operation targeted 800 drug networks and over 2,000 small-scale dealers. We arrested around 1,700 individuals, including 122 with outstanding drug-related warrants. Additionally, assets worth approximately 97 million baht were confiscated.”

The large-scale seizures and arrests align with the objectives of the first operation.

Kittirat stressed that these efforts will not cease until the drug crisis is significantly mitigated. Plans for further operations are already in place, with the ultimate goal of eradicating drug trafficking networks and reducing drug-related crime.

The crackdown includes thorough investigations into the financial assets of arrested dealers to address money laundering aspects. The police remain committed to these ongoing operations, ensuring that each phase builds on the previous one’s success and drives the fight against drug trafficking forward, reported KhaoSod.