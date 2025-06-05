Thai PM Paetongtarn clashes with journalist over Cambodia border dispute

Public reaction split over leadership style after media confrontation

Photo via Royal Thai Government

Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra clashed with a journalist during an interview yesterday, June 4, regarding the ongoing conflict between Thailand and Cambodia.

A military clash between Thailand and Cambodia was reported on May 28 in the Chong Bok area of the Isaan province of Ubon Ratchathani. The clash began at approximately 5.30am and ended at 5.55am on the same day. Although both sides ceased fire, troops remained stationed at the scene.

There were no reported Thai military casualties, but one Cambodian national was killed, according to an announcement on the official Facebook page of former Cambodian PM, Samdech Hun Sen.

Chong Bok, also known as the Emerald Triangle, is a 12-square-kilometre area at the tri-border of Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos. It is a popular tourist destination in the Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani.

This was not the first military engagement at the site. Between 1985 and 1987, 106 Thai soldiers were killed and 664 were injured in previous clashes. The border dispute remains unresolved, occasionally leading to renewed tensions and skirmishes.

Photo via Royal Thai Government

PM Paetongtarn yesterday addressed the media regarding the recent incident. She emphasised that the Thai government and armed forces had taken comprehensive action to safeguard national sovereignty. She called on the Thai public to unite and support the efforts of military personnel.

The 38 year old Thai premier maintained that Thailand would not surrender its territory. The officials sought a peaceful resolution to avoid losses on both sides. She assured the public that the military was fully prepared and referenced a line from the Thai national anthem, stating…

“Thais are peace-loving, but at war we’re no cowards.”

She also addressed criticism over her family’s close ties to the Cambodian leadership.

“It’s not bad having friends, but if friends clash and demand to share a part of your home, no one would agree to that—even if we are friends.”

Photo via Royal Thai Government

The tone of the interview shifted after a journalist questioned her about a statement from the Commander of the 2nd Army, who had reportedly said that Cambodian troops had already encroached 200 metres into Thai territory.

Paetongtarn refused to directly answer and responded with visible irritation, engaging in the following exchange:

PM Paetongtarn: “Have you ever been to the scene?”
Journalist: “No, but the Commander of the 2nd Army confirmed the information earlier.”
PM Paetongtarn: “Yes, yes, yes. This one (gesturing at Deputy PM Phumtham Wechayachai) will go. Do you want to go with him? Go together?”
Journalist: “I’m not allowed.”
PM Paetongtarn: “Right… It’s fine.”
Journalist: “No, I’m not sorry about it. I can still ask you for an update.”
PM Paetongtarn: “Alright, I thought you felt bad, so I said it’s fine. Oh, what’s wrong? Journalists are fierce today.”
Journalist: “No, no, I’m not.”

Following the exchange, the PM approached the group of journalists to ask if the reporter was angry with her. When another journalist inquired whether the PM herself was upset, she denied being angry and instead shifted blame onto the original questioner.

Photo via PPTV HD

The PM’s behaviour attracted criticism on social media, with some users accusing her of displaying clear signs of anger, calling it unprofessional. Rukchanok Srinork, a Member of Parliament (MP) from the People’s Party, also criticised Paetongtarn’s conduct.

“Paetongtarn’s behaviour in public today is beyond repair. It’s completely immature.”

However, others came to the PM’s defence, arguing that journalists should understand what is appropriate to ask during sensitive interviews that could impact diplomatic relations.

Photo via PPTV HD

@siriwanruksat

นายกฯ แพทองธาร ยันเสียงสูง “ไม่ได้อารมณ์หลุดนะ นักข่าวต่างหากที่หลุด” ตอนแถลงข่าวถูกนักข่าวถามจี้เรื่องจุดยืนนายกฯและรัฐบาลต่อปัญหากัมพูชารุกล้ำเข้ามาพื้นที่ไทย #นายกคนที่30#นายกแพทองธารชินวัตร #ชายแดนไทยกัมพูชา#ช่องบก

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – Siriwan Ruksat – Siriwan Ruksat

