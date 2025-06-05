Fare game: Bangkok taxi driver fined for booting out passenger

Officials crack down after viral clip fuels fury over driver’s dodgy detour

Bob Scott4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 5, 2025
Fare game: Bangkok taxi driver fined for booting out passenger
Picture courtesy of Channel 3 News

A Bangkok taxi driver has been fined and had his licence suspended after dumping a passenger mid-ride for refusing to pay an expressway toll, an incident that’s reignited calls for stricter oversight of the capital’s cabbies.

The drama unfolded on May 26, around 4.24pm, in Yaowarat, when a passenger was allegedly forced out of a moving taxi after declining to take the expressway. The shocking moment gained traction after it was reported by Channel 3’s Morning News.

The Department of Land Transport, yesterday, June 4, summoned the driver, Somchai, for questioning. He admitted to booting the passenger from the car in frustration.

Officials didn’t take the matter lightly. Citing violations under the Motor Vehicle Act of 1979, the Land Transport Inspection Division slapped Somchai with:

  1. A 1,000 baht fine, the maximum penalty, for abandoning a passenger.

  2. A one-month suspension of his public vehicle driver’s licence.

  3. Mandatory “public service awareness” training to improve his attitude behind the wheel.

A department spokesperson issued a stark warning: any repeat of this kind of behaviour could lead to his licence being revoked for good.

“This behaviour is unacceptable. Drivers are expected to respect passenger decisions and follow the law.”

But the incident isn’t isolated. Complaints about Bangkok’s cab drivers are nothing new, especially when it comes to arguments over expressway routes.

Just last week, a TikTok user, @aomsintupleng, posted footage of a fiery exchange during her ride-hail trip through the city. She says she had clearly instructed the driver not to take the expressway, preferring the slower but toll-free route.

Instead, the driver ignored her wishes, jumped on the expressway, and then demanded she pay a 50-baht toll she hadn’t agreed to.

“It’s just 50 baht. Why not buy some time?” the driver reportedly argued.

But the passenger stood her ground.

“If I wanted to save time, I would have told you to take the expressway. I can afford 50 baht, but forcing a customer to pay is not right.”

The clip went viral and sparked heated online debate, with many backing the passenger and calling out the growing trend of drivers disregarding rider instructions.

Police are urging anyone mistreated by drivers to report violations immediately, promising continued crackdowns to clean up the city’s streets.

Bob Scott4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 5, 2025
