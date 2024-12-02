Thai PM criticised over southern flood response, husband remark

The Prime Minister of Thailand, Paetongtarn “Ing” Shinawatra, came under criticism after denying accusations of neglecting the flood crisis in southern Thailand by citing her husband’s southern heritage as evidence of her concern for the region.

Today, December 2, marked the 11th day that residents in southern Thailand have been battling severe flooding. According to the Post Today, 10 provinces have been affected, including Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Trang, Satun, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.

Advertisements

The floods impacted 664,173 households and resulted in 22 fatalities. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported that seven provinces, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Satun, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat, remain under critical flood conditions.

The Meteorological Department of Thailand also warned of heavy rainfall in southern provinces from tomorrow, December 3 to 5, which could worsen the situation. Provinces expected to be affected include Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.

Southern residents previously criticised the government for failing to address the disaster. PM Paetongtarn stated in an interview yesterday in Chiang Rai that she promptly sent the deputy PMs and relevant ministers to the affected areas. The Thai premier also mentioned discussing financial compensation and aid for victims with relevant departments.

When asked whether she would visit the flooded areas, the 38 year old PM said it would depend on the situation’s appropriateness. She emphasised that providing timely assistance was more critical than her physical presence.

When questioned about online criticism accusing her of ignoring the South, the PM responded emphatically.

Advertisements

“To say I ignore the south… My husband is from southern Thailand, and his family lives there. If I ignored southern people, I would not have been able to marry him.”

Political activists’ views

Her response sparked further backlash online, particularly among political activists. Jatuporn Prompan, a former Red Shirt leader, criticised the statement as trivialising the suffering of flood victims, calling it more suitable for a talk show than a serious discussion.

Jatuporn also accused the PM of delaying her response. He highlighted that the PM prioritised giving a speech in Bangkok during the northern floods and continued her work in the North while floods ravaged the South.

Amarat Chokepamitkul, a former member of the Move Forward Party, mocked the PM’s response.

“How to answer questions to make people think that you should marry someone from every region? Your answers never go beyond your family. It’s self-centred and thoughtless. The whole world does not revolve around you.”

Theptai Senapong, a former MP, remarked that the PM’s personal life was irrelevant in addressing public issues such as the floods. He suggested that she should have visited the affected areas, even if her presence could not immediately improve the crisis.

Meanwhile, Nattawut Saikua, an advisor to the PM, defended her remarks. He explained that her reference to her husband was intended to highlight her connection to the South and assure residents that she would not neglect their plight.