Bangkok’s snack attack bandit caught red-handed in food heist

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: 13:16, 02 December 2024| Updated: 13:16, 02 December 2024
Photo via Khaosod

Police in Bangkok apprehended a notorious thief known locally for repeatedly stealing food items from local shops. The suspect, identified as 57 year old Suthin, was arrested following a warrant issued by the Criminal Court.

The arrest occurred yesterday, December 1, at the entrance of Soi Pracha Uthit 10, Huai Khwang district, marking the culmination of a spree that had left local shopkeepers on edge.

Suthin’s latest incident involved an armed robbery on October 27, at approximately 9.30am, at a shop located on Pracha Uthit 18, Huai Khwang. The shop owner reported that a man wielding a knife entered the premises and stole various items.

The stolen goods included six packs of Vitamilk, one sandwich, six packets of instant noodles, and eight packs of cookies. The value of the stolen items may have been modest but the act of theft itself was alarming enough to prompt a formal police complaint.

Investigations led by Deputy Chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Theeradej Thamsuthee, revealed that Suthin had been engaging in petty theft across the Huai Khwang area. His actions had reportedly caused significant distress among residents and shopkeepers, who were increasingly anxious about the security of their properties.

Photo via Khaosod

After his arrest, Suthin confessed to the crime, citing desperation and poverty as his motivations. He admitted to stealing food to survive and having no job, family, or children to rely on. His confession was corroborated by CCTV footage from the shop, which captured his actions during the theft.

Following his confession, Suthin was formally charged and taken to the Huai Khwang Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, two men in Bangkok have been detained following allegations of impersonating police officers to rob Vietnamese tourists. The incident unfolded at a restaurant in the capital yesterday, November 30, as detailed by Noppasin Poolsawat, the deputy chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for history, writing and delivering news content with a rich storytelling narrative.

